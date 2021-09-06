Paul Enenche led Dunamis to establish university

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre is set to establish its own university.

This plan which has been on for some time was again reiterated few days ago in the United States of America by Roberts Liardon who had recently returned from a visit to the Glory Dome.

According to Liardon, he received an invitation from Dr. Paul and Dr. Becky Enenche to preach in the recently concluded Ministers’ Conference at The Glory Dome’. Roberts Liardon stated that Pastor Enenche took him on a tour of Glory Dome and the Lord’s Garden where a university would soon be built.

“They (Dunamis) are going to build a university. They have a boarding school..it was amazing. What they are doing with their education, it is so important to people all over the world. And here in America we seem to be trying to politicize the education of our children and do something that is not going to be productive for our nation and for their lives.

”From available plans, at the end of the project at the Lord’s Garden, it will become an ultra modern and state of the art sprawling community for Jesus.