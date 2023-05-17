Patrice Evra in altercation with Manchester City staff after Real Madrid clash

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was involved in a heated confrontation with Manchester City staff following their Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Patrice Evra, a former Manchester United defender, had a heated confrontation with Manchester City staff after their Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Straight after City’s 4-0 win on the night, 5-1 on aggregate, the Frenchman was spotted exchanging words with a member of the home side’s coaching team.

Tyrone Marshall, of the Manchester Evening News, tweeted: “Patrice Evra, wearing a red suit, involved in a heated discussion with City staff just after full-time.”

The spat was also spotted by the BBC 5Live commentary team, which included former City keeper Shay Given and Chris Sutton. Lead commentator John Murray said: “Patrice Evra, who working on television tonight. Whether someone’s said something…

“I think it’s Pep Guardiola’s trusted assistant who is down there speaking to Patrice Evra and a few people are having to step in.”

Sutton asked: “Can’t everyone just enjoy tonight?”

Murray then added: “The suggestion being that Patrice Eva was mocking Manchester City for losing to Manchester United this season. That’s the suggestion. It’s still going on.”

Sutton then continued: “I like a bit of petty but there’s a time and a place, not after a performance like this from Manchester City. Patrice Evra should just be applauding the team and admiring the team. They were phenomenal tonight.”

Patrice Evra, wearing a red suit, involved in a heated discussion with City staff just after full-time #mcfc pic.twitter.com/ZO65nGgFnG — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) May 17, 2023

The matter was eventually settled with a handshake as the City players celebrated reaching the Champions League final for just the second time in their history, where they will face Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Several Man City fan blasted Evra following the bust-up, with one saying: Why the heck is that clown @Evra at the Etihad….Hates Man City but quite happy to be at the Game tonight….what a joke.”

Another added: “What a sore loser he is.”