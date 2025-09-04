Pat McCormack is back in the ring this weekend against Miguel Parra

“Pat McCormack win and look good doing it.” These were the self-assured words of Sunderland-born boxer Pat McCormack as he gears up to headline at the Sunderland Live Arena this weekend. The 30 year old, a two-time Olympian with a record of 7-0 (5 KOs), who is part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, is set to return to the North East to face off against Mexican fighter Miguel Parra on Saturday night.

It’s been a challenging time for the former Team GB Boxing star, with injuries hindering his progress. However, following an impressive victory over Robbie Davies Jr back in March, McCormack is ready to put on a spectacle in the WBA eliminator at welterweight level. “It’s been good, it’s been a long camp and I’m ready to go. I’m feeling in good shape, very good shape and ready to go,” reports Chronicle Live. “I’m thrilled to be back, I had a good win in my last fight, I beat Robbie Davies and I got a good stoppage there. That’s pushed me right up there and now we’re in a good fight with a world ranked opponent. I’m looking forward to it.

Pat McCormack faces off against Miguel Parra ahead of their bout this weekend.

“It’s going to be unbelievable, I haven’t boxed here for a few years now. It’s good to be home.” Despite grappling with injuries in the latter stages of 2023 and early 2024, McCormack is eager to get back into the ring. “To be honest, I got back in the gym as soon as I could,” he disclosed. “Obviously I was out of the ring for a while but I’ve been in the gym non-stop and I just can’t wait to get back in there Saturday night.

“It’s the biggest fight of my career but I’ll approach it the same way as every fight. Whatever will be, will be. He’s a tough, game Mexican but I’ve got the gameplan to beat him. “He’s a good fight, a very good fighter, a knockout puncher but I believe I’ve got the skills to beat him. I feel like I’ve got the skills to make me look very good. It’s just about winning and looking good. That’s all that matters.” Since displaying exceptional talent as an amateur, McCormack has been earmarked for stardom and has his sights set on a world championship bout before the close of 2026. When questioned whether a world title clash next year was achievable, McCormack declared: “Yeah, 100 per cent, you’re only a few fights away but I’ve got to keep winning with a good fight on Saturday. Then push on with a British or European title, something like that then we’re there.

“It would be everything I dreamed of growing up as a kid [winning a world title] and hopefully it comes true one day. I’m just taking it one fight at a time. “I’d like British and European fights but full focus on this one. British title, Conah Walker has it, that’s what I want next or a European title, Commonwealth, whatwever my team wants to make. It’s a fight everyone is talking about so I think that’s the fight to make.” Matchroom promoter Frank Smith declared: “As everyone will tell you, Pat McCormack is a fighter that we believe and everyone believes can go all the way. You look at his amateur pedigree, what he came through, I think obviously what hasn’t been ideal has been the delays.

“The injuries have been hard to keep that momentum and building him as we all know we can and where he can get to. On Saturday night he’s got a tough, real fight against Miguel Parra, WBA eliminator and starts building his way through. “I think by the end of next year, the aim has to be world titles. Everyone is aligned with that. I think had we not had the injuries, he would have been in that position now. “He’s got everything and more to go to the top of this sport and be a world champion, a unified world champion. He will do it. 100 per cent, no doubt. “I think now is when we can kick on with the journey. September 6th with Miguel Parra is a real fight, but then after this, keep him active, keep him busy and aim to get him back out by the end of this year.

“By the end of 2026, this man will be a world champion.” When questioned about whether a potential clash with Conah Walker for the British title could materialise in future, Smith responded: “Yeah, 100 per cent, look, Conah Walker has shown in his fights over the last year he can never be ruled out. He’s got so much heart, desire and fight in him. “That would be a tremendous fight for Pat McCormack, but as I say, you can’t look past Miguel Parra and what he brings. This is the type of fight Pat needs. Where he’s lacked the momentum, he needs people who are going to test him because he’s so good. “If he goes in there with people who don’t push him forward, it’s not going to do anything for his career and at the stage he’s at, this is where we need to work towards. I think Conah Walker is a fight we see next.