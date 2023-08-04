Nollywood actor, Patrick Uchenna Attah better known as Pat Attah has opened up on his romance with one of Nollywood’s finest actresses, Genevieve Nnaji.

During an Instagram live session, Pat spoke out on his relationship and breakup with the legendary actress, who has stayed off the spotlight for months now.

According to him, their relationship was serious and wasn’t a secret as they went out together on several occasions and many of their colleagues were aware of their romance.

Unfortunately, their relationship hit the rocks for reasons, that he didn’t disclose.

However, the ex-lovebirds don’t harbor any I’ll feelings towards each other as they are still in communication.

He said,

“Here we go again, but I am not going to lie, yes we had something going on, and we are both serious, but for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. But that does mean that the whole thing was not serious. I think our relationship was about two years or thereabout. Our relationship was not a secret, we went to many places together because we were serious with each other”.