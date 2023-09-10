Pastor Taiwo Odukoya laid to rest

The serene Fountain of Life Church auditorium in Lagos hosted a solemn and reverent funeral service for the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Starting promptly at 11 a.m., the service saw Pastor Odukoya’s body accompanied by his grieving children, family, and close friends.

Heartfelt tributes and eulogies poured in, celebrating Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s unwavering commitment to faith, community, and family. His profound impact and enduring legacy deeply resonated with those in attendance.

Notable guests, including Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop David Abioye, Mrs. Ibkun Awosika, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Banky W, Pastor Tony Rapu, Honourable Desmond Elliot, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and his wife, graced the congregation. Their presence added to the reverence for the departed pastor.

The service concluded with the tender departure of the late pastor’s body for a private interment, marking the final farewell to a beloved figure.

See Photos Below: