Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023
Bishop Irabor Wisdom, the founder of Answers Assembly, Warri, Delta State say Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Paart can not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Bishop Irabor stated this in a post on his Facebook page.
He stated though Obi seems to be romancing the church, considering the anticipated support he believes will come from the Christian body in Nigeria, Nigerian church and fathers will never instruct anyone as to who they should vote for.
According to him, three things needed to be done before Obi can win, he, however, doubted if those things can ever happen.
THREE STEPS TO BE PUT IN PLACE:
THAT I KNOW VERY WELL CAN NEVER BE PUT IN PLACE:
1. All Christian fathers and leaders must instruct their congregation to vote for Peter Obi. Not minding the different political groups in those churches. Most of them won’t do this, because of their personal interest. Some have even collected money from other political parties.
2. Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) Must make it a law that all churches under their umbrella must vote for Peter Obi. For selfish reasons, they won’t still do this. Individual interests will come in.
3. Daddy Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and Rev Chris Oyakhilome who may have membership of over a million and above in Nigeria should publicly ask their members, in particular, to vote for Peter Obi. This they will never do also. Because they are too educated for such a primordial approach and members of opposite parties in those churches may relinquish their membership.
Knee surgery: Osinbajo expected to resume duty today, to attend FEC meeting
Barring any last-minute change, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will physically attend the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.
This will be Osinbajo’s first official duty after successful knee surgery in Lagos State.
Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.
In July, the Vice President was discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.
Since the surgery, Osinbajo had not physically attended FEC meetings because he was recuperating.
However, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the Vice President intends to do more.
In a tweet, Akande wrote: “VP Osinbajo is physically attending the weekly Federal Executive Council today.
“He is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians & others from all walks of life since the surgical operation & the recuperation period. He intends to be getting up and doing more and more.”
PSC suspends recruitment of constables after IGP’s protest
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the recruitment process of constables into the Nigerian Police Force.
The commission did this less than 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, fumed over an advertorial on recruitment.
In a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP had asked Nigerians to disregard the advertorial which was placed in national dailies.
Reacting on Tuesday, the Commission in a statement by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed that there are issues between the police force and the commission, saying things would be sorted out as soon as possible.
He asked Nigerians who had shown interest in joining the Force not to apply for the job yet so as to give the Commission the time to settle its differences with the Police authorities.
BBNaija: Biggie issues stern warning to Sheggz, Bella
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 lovers, Sheggz and Bella have been given a stern warning
Biggie issued the warning on Monday night when he gathered all housemates.
The housemates were paired for a task, however, Sheggz didn’t participate in the task with Phyna, likewise Bella with Chizzy.
Biggie addressing the housemates, singled out Sheggz and Bella over their attitude to task in the house
He warned that their attitude to task when not paired together will no longer be tolerated.
Biggie also asked Sheggz and Bella to apologise to their partners.
“Your habit of sabotaging your partners and tasks whenever both of you are not paired will no longer be tolerated.
“Apologise to your partners, henceforth your bad behavior will not be tolerated, do you understand?” Biggie told Bella and Sheggz.
