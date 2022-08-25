Bishop reveals why Obi cannot succeed Buhari in 2023

Bishop Irabor Wisdom, the founder of Answers Assembly, Warri, Delta State say Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Paart can not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Bishop Irabor stated this in a post on his Facebook page.

He stated though Obi seems to be romancing the church, considering the anticipated support he believes will come from the Christian body in Nigeria, Nigerian church and fathers will never instruct anyone as to who they should vote for.

According to him, three things needed to be done before Obi can win, he, however, doubted if those things can ever happen.

THREE STEPS TO BE PUT IN PLACE:

THAT I KNOW VERY WELL CAN NEVER BE PUT IN PLACE:

1. All Christian fathers and leaders must instruct their congregation to vote for Peter Obi. Not minding the different political groups in those churches. Most of them won’t do this, because of their personal interest. Some have even collected money from other political parties.

2. Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) Must make it a law that all churches under their umbrella must vote for Peter Obi. For selfish reasons, they won’t still do this. Individual interests will come in.

3. Daddy Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and Rev Chris Oyakhilome who may have membership of over a million and above in Nigeria should publicly ask their members, in particular, to vote for Peter Obi. This they will never do also. Because they are too educated for such a primordial approach and members of opposite parties in those churches may relinquish their membership.