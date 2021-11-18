Pastor rapes eight-month-old pregnant woman during ‘deliverance’ in Ondo

A man who claimed to be a Pastor has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly raping an eight-month pregnant woman in Agbabu village, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The suspect, Festus James who claimed to be on a three-day revival to the community from Ibadan, Oyo State, was said to have raped the woman under the guise of performing deliverance on her.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure, on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the victim reported the matter to the police in the town.

“On the 13th November, 2021, one Festus James ‘m’ from Ibadan in Oyo State went to Agbabu village via Ore, claiming to be a prophet and that the Holy Spirit directed him to have a three days’ Holy Ghost Revival in a church in the village.

“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22 years old lady who was eight months pregnant and told her to wait behind after the programme. He took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect confessed to the committing of the crime.”

Speaking with journalists, the prophet said though he had sex with the woman, he did not rape her.

He said he did not know what came over him when he was carrying out the nefarious act.h