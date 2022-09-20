Pastor Oritsejafor rain curses on Halima Abubakar for blasting his father Apostle Suleiman, she replies

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Halima Abubakar has fired back at Apostle Pastor Kassy Chukwu Oritsejafor, founder, Peniel Tv International Benin City, after he reportedly declared that she will end in death.

Pastor Kassy who has once declared on Facebook that Apostle Suleiman is his father, posted a message on his timeline, saying; ‘She never see anything for the lies, she will end in death’, the note was allegedly directed at Halima Abubakar, who wasted no time in firing back at him.

Reacting, Halima Abubakar, slammed the clergyman telling him that he lacks the moral right to talk her. She further declared that whatever evil he is doing will backfire on him.

Recall that the drama between Apostle Suleiman and Halima Abubakar started in June when a controversial blogger, Gist Lover, disclosed that the actress was involved in a relationship with the man of God, who is allegedly fetish.

The faceless blog unveiled numerous secrets and identities allegedly involved with Apostle Suleiman.

Halima Abubakar, via her Instagram story, confirmed the story when she claimed there would be a disaster if she decided to speak regarding the issue.

She wrote: “If I start to talk, Nigeria will close

Hmmmmmm”.

Reopening their feud, Halima threatened to disclose more secrets on social media if anyone tried to bully her with unnecessary messages.

She also took a swipe a Shan George, whom she claimed was working hand in hand with Apostle Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.

While responding to a troll who faulted her for having a relationship with a married man and trying to gain sympathy from others. Halima disclose how she met the highly revered minister of God, claiming she met him as a separated businessman with three kids.

Halima took to her Instagram story hours ago to reiterate that she didn’t know he was married when she dated him.

According to her, their affair was 11 years ago.

“Like I said, I didn’t know he was married. 11 years ago”

Halima Abubakar also revealed her plans to start a new chapter.

“Can’t wait to start a new chapter. I deserve it. See you soon”.