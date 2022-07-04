Pastor offers homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba an apartment

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chubzor Gift Chinyere has offered to provide accommodation for Nollywood veteran, Kenneth Aguba.

Images of Aguba seated in an unroofed shelter with what appears to be cooking items belonging to him surfaced online on Sunday.

According to reports, the actor lives in the dilapidated building after becoming homeless.

In reaction to the images, Apostle Chinyere on Monday made open his desire to assist him.

The pastor on his verified Facebook account has therefore sought help in reaching the veteran actor.

The kindhearted pastor said he would be offering him accommodation in one of his churches’ free estates where he won’t be required to pay any rent.

He wrote: Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.

Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him a free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.

But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation.

FEEDING ? No problem.

Is on record that OPM male estates which has been on from the old location to the new location has been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge.

And all the female rescued from the streets, we have feeding since 2016 that is 6 good years free of charge.

So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him.

But I will not be establishing any business for him.

And he can stay in the free of charge at the estate forever.

Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.

Recall that the Pastor recently offered family of late Deborah Samuel free accommodation and slain student’s siblings automatic scholarships into OPM free schools.

He equally gave late Debroah’s dad a new job and opened a shop for her mum.