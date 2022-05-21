NEWS
Pastor injured, houses burnt as riot erupts in Bauchi over alleged blasphemy
Riot reportedly broke out in Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as irate youths reportedly burnt houses and injured a pastor over another case of alleged blasphemy.
It was gathered that the violence began when a message was allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the town allegedly engaged in blasphemy of Islam while reacting to the Sokoto incident.
Details of the incident are still sketchy as the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili could not take his calls and was unable to reply text messages forwarded to him.
A source, who spoke to our correspondent confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, the incident is true. It is an aftermath of the incident of the alleged blasphemy that happened in Sokoto last week.
“What I learnt was that a Christian girl allegedly posted and commented on something on social media which has to do with the incident in Sokoto and that was how it started.
“The situation there is more than tension since many houses have been burnt down. But no life that was lost, to the best of my knowledge.
“A shop which belongs to an ECWA Church in the area was also burnt down. And I learnt that the District Head of the area and the leaders are on top of the situation. The police have also been informed about it.”
Another source said, “We were at home this evening when we heard shouts from some muslim youths in their numbers who went on the rampage and besieged an ECWA Church in the area.
“But Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but that was after they had burnt down a shop attached to the church. Many houses were burnt down by the rampaging youths.
NEWS
MC Oluomo allegedly demands N100million to support re-election of Oshodi Rep member
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, is allegedly demanding N100 million to support the re-election of the member representing Oshodi Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu.
Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win the election in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.
Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .
MC Oluomo is said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.
MC Oluomo, who is seen as de-facto leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi was said to have vowed to work against Dawodu’s re-election in 2023.
He is believed to be working for the emergence of a former Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun to emerge as the APC’s candidate for the House of Representatives election in the constituency.
However, party leaders in the local government including the Chairman of the council, Kehinde Oloyede Almoof had appealed to MC Oluomo to tone down his opposition to Dawodu and support his re-election.
It was gathered that MC Oluomo did not turn down the fence-mending approach because he said he did the same with Oloyede who was his former arch-enemy.
It was further gathered that MC Oluomo demanded N100 million from Dawodu before he gets his support.
The money according to MC Oluomo is to settle his aides and loyalists, who supported Dawodu in 2019 but were abandoned by the Rep member.
According to sources at the various fence-mending meeting, appeals to MC Oluomo to reduce the amount were rebuffed.
Another dimension has, however, been added to the involvement of Oloyede in the matter.
The sources revealed that the council chairman, Oloyede is supporting Dawood because of his own interest.
Oloyede has been eyeing the Rep seat before his election as the council chairman.
Oloyede’s calculation according to the sources is that should Dawood gets the second term, it would be easy for him (Oloyede) to contest for the seat in 2027.
One of the sources who does not want his name in print because of backlash said : “Oloyede is supporting Dawood because of his own personal interest. He believes supporting Dawood may work for him in 2027.
Continuing, the source noted that Oloyede would rather support Dawodu over any other candidates because others eyeing the seat are first timers, who may want to seek for re-election in 2027.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Buhari on condolence visit to UAE
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Dubai on a condolence visit over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.
Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on May 13, 2022.
The country’s ministry of presidential affairs had declared a 40-day state mourning with flag flown at half-mast and the suspension of work in the public and private sectors for three days.
Buhari departed Nigeria on Thursday and arrived in Dubai in the early hours of Friday.
He was accompanied by Zubairu Dada, minister of state foreign affairs; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Mohammed Bello, minister of federal capital territory, and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.
Below are photos.
NEWS
Protest in Abuja over council chairmen tenure extension
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have taken to the streets to protest the tenure extension of six area councils’ chairmen and councillors.
The chairmen and councillors’ terms in office elapsed on Thursday and the newly-elected officials were supposed to be sworn in today.
But the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, cited a court judgement and extended the officials’ tenure by one year.
Displeased by the extension, residents in the Gwagwalada Area Council on Friday morning took to the streets.
The residents, who barricaded the roads and made bonfires, are demanding a reversal of the decision.
The incident, it was gathered, obstructed vehicular movements in the area.
