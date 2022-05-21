Pastor injured, houses burnt as riot erupts in Bauchi over alleged blasphemy

Riot reportedly broke out in Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as irate youths reportedly burnt houses and injured a pastor over another case of alleged blasphemy.

It was gathered that the violence began when a message was allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the town allegedly engaged in blasphemy of Islam while reacting to the Sokoto incident.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili could not take his calls and was unable to reply text messages forwarded to him.

A source, who spoke to our correspondent confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, the incident is true. It is an aftermath of the incident of the alleged blasphemy that happened in Sokoto last week.

“What I learnt was that a Christian girl allegedly posted and commented on something on social media which has to do with the incident in Sokoto and that was how it started.

“The situation there is more than tension since many houses have been burnt down. But no life that was lost, to the best of my knowledge.

“A shop which belongs to an ECWA Church in the area was also burnt down. And I learnt that the District Head of the area and the leaders are on top of the situation. The police have also been informed about it.”

Another source said, “We were at home this evening when we heard shouts from some muslim youths in their numbers who went on the rampage and besieged an ECWA Church in the area.

“But Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but that was after they had burnt down a shop attached to the church. Many houses were burnt down by the rampaging youths.