NEWS
Pastor Bakare taunts Bishop Oyedepo for ‘making noise about his private jet’
The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, has spoken about his relationship with David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners’ Chapel.
Bakare during a TVC programme with Sam Omatseye tagged ‘The Big Talk’, said he and Oyedepo were on a plane one time and another brother was coming over to greet him, but on seeing them together, he froze.
“There is a difference between issues and persons. We can defend the gospel but those who do not and destroy it will die before their time. I have nothing personal against any man of God but I will always defend the truth that I know and I will always make it plain,” he said.
When asked whether the incident was before Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman made so much noise about his private jet.
“By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it? Are you aware of that? But we use it for business. I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it; that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.
“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all,” he added.
Speaking on his differences with Oyedepo, Bakare said the gospel and truth is one but when someone “begins to twist the truth to make it funny,” he will speak out.
He also referenced an incident where he tore a book written by Oyedepo in the open and when he was confronted, he said the book was full of errors.
“How can someone say the anointing oil is not a symbol of the Holy Spirit? It is the release of God in the bottle. If it is told to few people so, it is okay. If anointing oil is the Holy Spirit, then Jesus is a lamb walking on four legs. They are symbols, and symbols are not as important,” he said.
NEWS
Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff effect from 1st September 2021.
According to a document obtained at the weekend, the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff in its letter titled “Tariff Increase Notification”.
In the document titled:”023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated 25th August 2021, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from 1st September 2021.
The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.
Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said “for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
It was gathered that DisCos were given separate independent approvals.
NEWS
Obasanjo gets new appointment
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed as the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa.
Moussa Mahamat, chairperson of the commission, announced the appointment in a statement
The Horn of Africa region covers countries in the eastern region of Africa — Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda are countries covered in this region.
Mahamat explained that the appointment is to ensure peace, security and political dialogue across the Africa region.
Obasanjo brings with him very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa,” the statement said.
The new appointment comes as the volatile Horn of Africa region experiences conflict and crises
NEWS
Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Man City thrashing – ‘I have to fix it’
Mikel Arteta has apologised to Arsenal fans after his side fell to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners were already down by the time Granit Xhaka was given his marching orders, but with 10 men their job was made so much harder, and the scoreline could have been even worse.
After early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, the Gunners quickly found themselves 2-0 down and struggling.
The task at hand was made even harder when Granit Xhaka inexplicably flew into a two-footed challenge before half-time, warranting a red card in the eyes of Martin Atkinson.
Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and another from Torres completed the scoring, rubber stamping a 5-0 scoreline which could have been even worse but for Bernd Leno’s heroics.
Without doubt, the trouncing would have made painful viewing for Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola’s number two in the opposite dugout until 2019.
Arsenal fans have also been reminded that today marks 10 years, to the day, since their famous 8-2 thrashing at Old Trafford.
Since that day, Arsene Wenger gave way to Unai Emery, who in turn gave way to Arteta, and things have not looked particularly positive since.
After the game, Arteta said: “Really painful. For me it was a clear punch on Callum’s face, the referee allows it to go, we are 2-0 down and after the red card we had a mountain to climb.
“I am angry [about the red card] because of the consequences that it had to the team. I must say the line we are being judged with is really thin, because we had some actions like that in the last two Premier League games, and nothing happened.
