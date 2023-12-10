Pastor Adeboye reveals how he would like to die

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed how he would like to die.

The cleric who disclosed this at the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Congress of the church on Thursday in Ogun State, said he wanted a death similar to one of his uncles.

He said, “I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven.

“An uncle of mine woke up on a thanksgiving Sunday, went to Church, danced like everybody else, came home and his wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food which was pounded yam. She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet.

“After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet, when they opened the door, my uncle was gone; no sickness, no ache, no pain. If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.”