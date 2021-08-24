Passengers stranded as hoodlums block Lagos highway

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would return to power in 2023.

Atiku said PDP would be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023.

He made the declaration during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

The former presidential candidate disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.

On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.

He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.

“We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”