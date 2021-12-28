NEWS
Passenger bus plunges into Lagos canal
A commercial bus fell into a ditch in Oworonsoki, injuring the passengers.
The accident occurred yesterday at Berger bus stop, Oworonshoki near Third Mainland Bridge.
The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident was as a result of the carelessness on the part of the driver who was said to have lost control while trying to cross a mini-bridge.
The bus, marked LSD 184 XV, fell sideways into the small ditch and got stuck. “The occupants were rescued with minor injuries while a lady of about 20 years who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the affected vehicle was retrieved from the ditch with the aid of the agency’s towing truck and handed over to police officers at Alonge Police Station Oworonsoki.
Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
The father of the suspect accused of scaling Windsor Castle on Christmas Day armed with a crossbow said “something’s gone horribly wrong with our son”, Daily Mail reports.
Jaswant Singh Chail is said to have used a rope ladder to climb a metal fence at the royal grounds around 8.30am, sparking a huge security alert.
The 19-year-old was detained under the Mental Health Act after being arrested on suspicion of breaching or trespassing a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.
Now Scotland Yard is investigating a video of a masked man allegedly revealing a plot to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.
Chail is alleged to have sent the video from his Snapchat account 24 minutes before the incident at Windsor. Detectives are currently ‘assessing the contents’ of the footage.
His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, said, “Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what. We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.
“From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”
The Snapchat video, said to have been inspired by Star Wars, described plans to avenge the victims of the Amritsar massacre, known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, on April 13, 1919.
Hundreds of people died after protestors peacefully demonstrating against British colonial rule were trapped and shot down.
The hooded figure tells viewers, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.
“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”
Chail, known to friends as ‘Jas’, is said to have been raised in a £500,000 semi-detached home on a private estate in North Baddesley, a middle-class area in Southampton, according to the Mail.
The incident on Christmas Day has triggered fears for the Queen’s safety – as Princess Diana’s former bodyguard warned security needed to be ‘beefed up’ to avoid a ‘tragic scenario’.
National Assembly yet to transmit 2022 budget three days to New Year
Barely a week after it was passed by the National Assembly, the 2022 budget is yet to be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.
With only working three days to January 1,2022, the piece of legislation is facing implementation challenge.
The President is required to diligently study the document, particularly the areas of difference between his original proposal and the one eventually passed by the National Assembly.
The Senate had, last Wednesday, passed N17.126 trillion as Nigeria’s 2022 national budget, a day after the House of Representatives approved same figure.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had assured that bill would get to the Nigerian leader the following day for signing.
In his speech moments before the upper legislative chamber proceeded on recess last Wednesday, Lawan, who noted that the timely passage of the 2022 budget would ensure the commencement of its implementation by January next year, had stated: “For the 2022 Appropriation Bill, we are expecting that the bill will be cleaned up between today (last Wednesday) and tomorrow (last Thursday) and we hope that by tomorrow (Last Thursday), the bill will be sent to Mr. President for his assent.
“And we are very optimistic that Mr. President will assent to the bill, as he did for 2020 and 2021 so that by January 2022, the implementation of the budget 2022 will commence by the grace of God.”
But checks revealed that the bill is still in the National Assembly.
A source disclosed that the necessary clean-up on the document was yet to be completed, a development, he said, made the sending of the bill to the President impossible.
The procedure for budget bill or any money bill is that after the two chambers of the federal legislature have concurrently passed it, the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) ensures that it is prepared for transmission to the President for assent.
The CNA, Ojo Amos Olatunde, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.
Efforts to reach his media aide, Austin Adesoro, were also futile, as his mobile phone was switched off.
The lawmakers had raised Buhari’s proposal of N16,391,023,917,692 to N17,126,873,917,692 before eventually passing it.
They also approved 1.88mbpd daily oil production and $62 as against the $57 proposed by the President.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Jibril Barau, had explained that the increase in the oil price benchmark was to reflect the current value in the international market, adding that the exchange rate was pegged at N410.15/$1.
The budget bill, as passed, provided N869,667,187,542 for statutory transfer; N6,909,849,788,737 for recurrent expenditure; N5,467,403,959,863 for capital expenditure and N3,879,952,981,550 for debt servicing.
I don’t hate Niger Delta, Obasanjo replies Clark
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied claims that he hated people of Niger Delta origin.
He said this in an open letter to respond to accusations by the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark.
Clark had on Wednesday slammed Obasanjo over what he called a disappointing display of hatred against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.
The elder statesman reacted to a recent outburst by the former President in Abuja, where he attacked the National Secretary of the INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, at a peace and security parley convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.
In an open letter to Obasanjo on Wednesday titled, ‘My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region’, Clark accused the former President of double standards over resource control in the country.
Replying Obasanjo explained that as the president, he followed the constitutional positions on appointment and resource control.
Obasanjo in a letter dated December 28, 2021, titled, My response to the open letter by Clark’, wrote, “I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.
“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity.”
