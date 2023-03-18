Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomePOLITICSParty official gunned down around Cross River Polling unit
POLITICS

Party official gunned down around Cross River Polling unit

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
6

A party official has been reportedly shot dead in Ogoja, the northern part of Cross River State.

He was allegedly shot dead close to a polling unit in the area.

An eye witness account said the deceased whose name was simply given as Joe was a popular bike rider in Calabar, the state capital.

He had reportedly travelled to his hometown for the election.

The incident has already disrupted the voting process in the area.

Many voters may be stranded as a result of the situation.

Some INEC accredited journalist and persons involved in the conduct of the elections were made to park their vehicles and trek long distances.

 

Previous article
#LagosDecides2023: Election Update From Lagos State
Next article
#NigeriaDecides2023: Vice President-elect, Shettima, votes in Maiduguri
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network