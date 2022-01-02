NEWS
Parliament building in Cape Town catches fire
A major fire broke out at South African Parliament building in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of the roof of the building, filling the sky.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but several media reports indicated that the blaze started in the office space on the third floor and spread toward the gymnasium. An alarm was later raised at 5 am (South African Standard Time).
According to local media outlet News24, 36 firefighters were deployed and authorities have called for additional resources as they try to contain the blaze.
The blaze comes hours after Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s state funeral at St George’s Cathedral, near Parliament, which was held on Saturday.
In Cape Town South Africa Parliament Building on Fire. pic.twitter.com/4vre9QgL2g— Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) January 2, 2022
“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told AFP, requesting reinforcements at the scene.
“The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” he added.
The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.
The newer additions — constructed in the 1920s and 1980s — house the National Assembly.
In April last year, a fire ravaged part of The University of Cape Town’s library housing a unique collection of African archives.
NEWS
US airport chaos continues as more than 2,600 flights cancelled
Air travel continues to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The US had 2,604 cancelled flights on Saturday, more than half of the 4,529 cancelled worldwide, shortly after 4:30pm (21:30 GMT), according to tracking website FlightAware.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China cancelled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
The US cancellations represent the highest single-day toll since just before Christmas when airlines began announcing staffing shortages as a result of increasing COVID infections among crews.
The worst-affected US airline was Southwest, which had to cancel 450 flights nationwide or 13 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines cancelled more than 150.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule. A spokesperson said weather in the cities of Chicago, Denver and Detroit as well as a COVID spike were to blame.
Airports in Chicago were hit particularly hard because of difficult weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.
More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.
More than 12,000 US flights have been cancelled since December 24.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting COVID, or are quarantined after coming into contact with an infected person.
NEWS
Gunmen kidnap ex-Plateau gov aspirant
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a former governorship aspirant in the 2019 election in Plateau State, Nkemi Nicholas Nshe.
Nshe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had served as the chairman of Shendam Local Government Area of the state at different periods in the past, was kidnapped at his residence in the council area in the early hours of Saturday.
Both Nshe and Governor Simon Lalong hail from the same local government.
Nshe’s abduction came barely a day after kidnappers released a traditional ruler in the neighbouring central zone of the state, Charles Mato Dakat.
An associate of Nshe in Shendam, who lamented the abduction of the former council boss, said the incident is causing tension in the Council area.
He said, “Please join us in praying for the release of Dr Nkemi Nshe who was forcefully kidnapped from his Shendam residence in the early hours of Saturday being the New Year day, January 1, 2022. It was in the night that the gunmen came to his house and whisked him away. They did not go with his phone.
“The incident is rather unfortunate. We don’t know where they have taken him to. But yesterday evening (Saturday), I learnt that the kidnappers called the family members through the phone number of the son and demanded N100 million ransom which they later reduced to N50 million.
“Where will they get that kind of money when people are just suffering everywhere? It baffles me why the Federal Government through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy would make Nigerians go through hard experiences by subjecting them to SIM card registration and yet, this kind of thing would be happening without the perpetrators being apprehended. What is the relevance of that registration exercise? Where are we going in this country in this kind of situation? We pray that the former council chairman be released safely because he has done nothing to warrant his abduction.”
The Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted said he would get back to our Correspondent after getting details on the incident.
NEWS
Autopsy reveals chemical intoxication as cause of Oromoni’s death
An autopsy carried out by the Consultant Pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, Clement Vhriterhire, has established that Sylvester Oromoni died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”
The 12-year-old boy was alleged to have been attacked for refusing to join a cult group.
Oromoni’s father had alleged that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical.
But Dowen College had dismissed the claim, saying the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a probe while Dowen College was sealed off.
Odumosu, in a press briefing on Friday, said the school housemasters involved in the case had been released since the court order to remand them had expired.
He also said that the police had concluded its investigations, forwarded its report to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and had received a response.
“The corpse was brought from Delta to Lagos. The post-mortem was carried out in Lagos. The result is out. As of now, it has not brought out the issue of murder on anybody,” he was quoted as saying.
“Toxicology is still to be carried out which is the final one. The interim one has not.
“Based on that, the court order we got has elapsed and we have released the housemaster and others on bail as of yesterday because they have not been indicted of murder. It is only murder cases that are not subject to bail.
“Since the medical report has not indicted them so far, I think there is a need for them to have their freedom because bail is not the end of the case.”
The development comes after the court had granted bail to five students charged with the alleged murder of Oromoni.
In his reaction, Perry Oromoni, a member of the bereaved family, who spoke to TheCable Lifestyle, kicked against the outcome of the police probe.
He also accused the Lagos police and the government of hoarding the second autopsy result of the corpse.
“The Lagos State Government has decided to go in favour of Dowen College Lagos and murderers involved,” he said.
“The Oromoni family has been quiet because we’ve been patiently waiting for the Lagos government to conclude their autopsy and also see how swift they are in carrying our justice for Sylvester.”
Below are documents showing the result of the autopsy.
