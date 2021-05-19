Paris Saint-Germain Win French Cup

Paris Saint-Germain have won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG who now go into the weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equalling 10th league title still a possibility.

The French champions have now won the French Cup six times in the last seven seasons having reached the final every year since 2015.

It was also the second trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career after he won the Champions Trophy for PSG in January, although this will for many count as his first major honour.

“We work every day to experience this kind of feeling, reward and recognition,” said Mbappe.

“It’s the work of a whole group, staff, all the people who work every day for us, the club and of course the supporters who couldn’t be there.

“We think a lot about the fans and this title is for them as well.”

Monaco meanwhile continue their wait to win the French Cup for the first time since 1991, in their first final since 2010 when they were also beaten by PSG.

Niko Kovac’s side have however had a positive season and can finish it on a happier note at the weekend by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2018. (APC)