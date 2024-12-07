Paris Saint-Germain Held Again In Draw With Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain were denied by a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing as the Ligue 1 leaders were held to a 0-0 draw at Auxerre on Friday ahead of a crucial match in their Champions League campaign. It was a second successive domestic draw for PSG off the back of a damaging 1-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich in European competition at the end of last month. Luis Enrique’s team remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 and are now eight points clear of their nearest challengers, although Monaco and Marseille will each have the opportunity to cut that gap to five points over the course of the weekend.

Of more pressing concern to the Qatar-backed club are their continuing difficulties in front of goal, with PSG now having scored just once in three outings.

“I have nothing to reproach my players for. They gave everything. I am not going to criticise them, even internally,” said Luis Enrique.

The return of a genuine number nine in Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos after over three months out injured has so far failed to fix their lack of a goal threat, however.

Held 1-1 at home by struggling Nantes last week, this time PSG saw Vitinha hit the woodwork in the second half, while Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon made several key saves to keep the visitors at bay in Burgundy.

Leon notably saved from Ramos and Achraf Hakimi before preventing substitute Randal Kolo Muani from snatching victory at the death.

“The result does not reflect what we saw on the pitch,” Luis Enrique added. “Don’t forget that we were up against the second-best team at home.”

Auxerre are enjoying a fine season on their return to the top flight following promotion, and sit just outside the European places.

“It is just one point but it feels more like three,” admitted Auxerre coach Christophe Pelissier.

PSG will need to rediscover a clinical edge in time for Tuesday’s trip to Austria to play Salzburg in the Champions League.

The French champions have just four points after five games in Europe’s elite club competition and realistically need at least two wins from their remaining three fixtures if they are to reach the knockout phase.

Earlier, Lille moved level on points with Marseille and Monaco as Canada striker Jonathan David scored twice, including a penalty, in a 3-1 home win over mid-table Brest.

Lille host Sturm Graz in the Champions League next Wednesday, with Brest taking on PSV Eindhoven 24 hours earlier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)