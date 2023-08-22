Paris Hilton matches with son Phoenix after backlash over Hawaii vacation

Paris Hilton and her 7-month-old baby boy, Phoenix, rocked matching tropical-printed outfits in a series of snaps posted to Instagram Monday.

The “Simple Life” alum wore a two-piece set with palm leaf print, while her infant sported a bib with the same design.

Hilton was seen holding her son in her lap as he flashed an adorable smile to the camera.

“#MommyMonday with my angel baby🥰💙👶🏼,” she captioned the carousel.

The hotel heiress, 42, shared the photos days after facing backlash for her family vacation in Hawaii amid the devastating Maui wildfires.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled stroll along the shoreline last week — just 30 miles from the deadly wildfires that ravaged the island.

he pair was all smiles as they basked in the sun and shared a kiss on the beach outside of their luxe resort in Wailea.Other photos showed the socialite holding her son in one arm and an inflatable rubber ducky in the other.

Hilton and Reum, 42, faced criticism for their carefree attitude amid the wildfires, with one person referring to the former reality star as an “idiot.”

“Disgusting. They’ve asked all tourists to leave the island,” another posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter.

However, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Hilton and her husband were lending a helping hand during their trip by “gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need.”

The couple, who wed in 2021, reportedly arrived in Maui on Aug. 8 — the same day the wildfires began.

The next day, the Hawaii Tourism Authority urged tourists to leave the island.