“Parasite” star Lee Sun-Kyun was reportedly found dead in an apparent suicide. He was 48.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the actor was discovered unresponsive in a car at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

He had a charcoal briquette next to him, which points to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Per the outlet, he was not transported to a hospital because he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Lee was located after his family alerted police that he had driven away from home and left a message similar to a suicide note behind.

Before his death, Lee had completed three rounds of questioning by police after he was suspected of using marijuana and other illegal substances.

Lee was suspected of using drugs multiple times this year — including last Saturday — at the residence of a hostess employed by a high-end bar in Seoul, per Yonhap News Agency.

The actor claimed the woman tricked him into taking drugs and he had no idea what he had ingested.

His original drug tests all reportedly came back negative, including one conducted by the National Forensic Service last month.

He also reportedly submitted a request to take a polygraph test to prove his innocence.

Lee rose to fame in 2019’s “Parasite,” in which he played the head of a wealthy family who held a terrible secret.

He went on to score a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

It marked the first time a foreign-language film won in that category.

Last year, he was nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his role in the sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain.”

He is also known for 2007’s “Coffee Prince,” 2010’s “Pasta” series, 2014’s “A Hard Day” and 2018’s “My Mister.”