Panic As Gunmen Attack Edo Train Station, Abduct Several Passengers

The police in Edo State have confirmed that several passengers were abducted from a train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked the victims while they were waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement said it was unclear if anyone was killed in the incident but that some travellers sustained gunshot wounds.

He said the abductors, armed with AK 47s, invaded the train station on Saturday evening and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers.

He said, “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, men armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped an unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.”

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated,” he added.

Some gunmen in February 2022 killed one person while 10 others were abducted at a Train- Stop Point in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The incident was said to have occurred around 2 pm.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on a man simply identified as Dennis, killing him instantly. It was gathered that late Dennis was on his way to pick up his boss from work when he met his untimely death.

Thereafter, the gunmen took their victims to an unknown destination, the majority of whom were residents of the Ajaokuta village and were waiting for the train to arrive at the Stop Point.

Also on March 28, 2022, terrorists attack a Kaduna-bound train, killing some passengers and kidnapping scores of others.

The last set of the kidnapped passengers was released in October 2022.