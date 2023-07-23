Panic as flood sacks Ikire town in Osun State

Following long hours of rainfall on Saturday morning, some parts of Ikire town, the headquarters of Irewole local government area of Osun State have been submerged.

Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed as a result of the flood that accompanied the heavy downpour.

Residents disclosed to DAILY POST that the rain started early on Saturday morning around 8am and lasted until afternoon.

Parts of the town affected included Oja-Ale, Atoto, Fulani, Mateba, UNIOSUN Road, Campus area and the popular Naira and Kobo junction along the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

A student of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Onigbinde Michael who spoke to DAILY POST in a phone conversation on Saturday said shops, residential houses, farmlands, and livestock were badly affected and that he could not quantify the level of loss.

“More than 100 residents have been affected. In the affected areas of Ikire, you will observe residents scooping water out of their houses and shops.

“Some of them are even trapped in their building with no help in sight. Some even came out and saved some trapped victims from drowning.

“The case is pathetic.”

Reacting to the flood incident in Ikire on Saturday, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke directed the Commissioner for Environment to fast-track flood prevention measures.

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, Adeleke expressed sympathy over the flood disaster.

The governor revealed that the flood wreaked havoc on the western part of the state and assured the people that his administration will address the root cause of the flood, forestall future occurrences and fast-track the state’s flood prevention plan.

“It is touching to learn about the monumental damages that flood has wrecked on homes and livelihoods in Ikire. The scale of the losses suffered by our people as a result of the flood disaster is too heavy especially at a time of economic strain as now,” the Governor said in the statement.

“I want to, on behalf of the State Government, convey heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected in one way or the other. As a government, we stand with the people of Ikire in this difficult moment and assure them of our commitment to support them overcome the challenges posed by the incident.

“My administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding. I assure victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment, Mayowa Adejoorin has revealed that he has directed personnel of the Ministry to quickly find a temporary solution to combat the flood.

In a statement released on Saturday, Adejoorin said ”in the meantime, I have directed the Permanent Secretary and Director of Flood control to mobilize some personnel to the spot for urgent attention. I want to assure the people of Ikire of our maximum support in combating the flooding.”