Panic as fire guts Murtala Muhammed Airport

There was panic among passengers on Wednesday following a fire outbreak at a section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Passengers and airline operators were seen running out of Nigeria’s busiest airport.

It was gathered that the at approximately 0750 hours this morning, a smoke incident was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

The source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the Terminal building.

Firefighters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), however, promptly responded to put off the fire.

According to the FAAN, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, “Promptly responding to the situation, the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action. Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.

“FAAN remain committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”