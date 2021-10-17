breaking
Pandora Papers: EFCC summons Peter Obi
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly summoned Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.
According to Premium Times which quoted sources at the anti-graft agency, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was asked to appear before it on October 27.
The news medium had recently unearthed what it knows about an alleged financial laws the opposition chieftain violated by running his company and foreign bank account while in public office against extant laws.
He was also said to have refused to publicly declare assets he co-owned with members of his family while in office as governor of Anambra State, another requirement expected of public servants in compliance with Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) laws.
The EFCC, it was learnt, communicated the invitation to Mr Obi during the week and has been mandated to go after other suspects whose names have featured in the Pandora Papers scandal, an investigative series comprising of 600 journalists globally.
Apart from Mr Obi, acting NPA MD, Mohammed Bello-Koko; former minister and serving senator, Stella Oduah; Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State as well as his associates including former Lagos Bola Tinubu; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; former NSA Sambo Dasuki and billionaire Leno Adesanya were all indicted in the investigative series.
breaking
Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan’s steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by the Russian space agency.
They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.
“The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!” Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.
The filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for “The Challenge”.
If the project stays on track, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centres around a surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.
Shkaplerov, 49, along with the two Russian cosmonauts who were already aboard the ISS are said to have cameo roles in the film.
The mission was not without small hitches.
As the film crew docked at the ISS earlier this month, Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control.
And when Russian flight controllers on Friday conducted a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft the ship’s thruster fired unexpectedly and destabilised the ISS for 30 minutes, a NASA spokesman told the Russian news agency TASS.
But the spokesman confirmed their departure would go ahead as scheduled.
– 21st-century space race -Their landing, which was documented by a film crew, will also feature in the movie, Konstantin Ernst, the head of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network and a co-producer of “The Challenge”, told AFP.
The mission will add to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry.
The Soviets launched the first satellite Sputnik, and sent into orbit the first animal, a dog named Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova.
But compared with the Soviet era, modern Russia has struggled to innovate and its space industry is fighting to secure state funding with the Kremlin prioritising military spending.
Its space agency is still reliant on Soviet-designed technology and has faced a number of setbacks, including corruption scandals and botched launches.
Russia is also falling behind in the global space race, facing tough competition from the United States and China, with Beijing showing growing ambitions in the industry.
Russia’s Roscosmos was also dealt a blow after SpaceX last year successfully delivered astronauts to the ISS, ending Moscow’s monopoly for journeys to the orbital station.
In a bid to spruce up its image and diversify its revenue, Russia’s space programme revealed this year that it will be reviving its tourism plan to ferry fee-paying adventurers to the ISS.
After a decade-long pause, Russia will send two Japanese tourists — including billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — to the ISS in December, capping a year that has been a milestone for amateur space travel.
breaking
MTN Nigeria compensates subscribers for network downtime
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced compensation for its subscribers to make up for the network disruptions experienced last Saturday.
On Saturday, 9th October 2021, MTN Nigeria users witnessed hours of network disruption caused by an outage that left customers without a connection.
Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, apologised again to customers for the inconvenience, stating that new measures were being implemented to mitigate a repeat of such an event.
“On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family. We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility, and privilege, very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like last Saturday again,” said Toriola.
On the cause of the outage, the CEO stated that it was due to an error that shifted all 4G customers onto the 3G band and impacted the whole network, adding that the technical teams were able to rectify the problem.
“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This overloaded the 3G band, causing a domino effect that impacted the whole network.
“Our engineers were able to resolve the problem. I know that recently other technology companies have suffered outages. I want to reassure you that last Saturday’s event is in no way connected to those. This wasn’t sabotaged, it was a regrettable error.’’
Beyond extending time-bound subscriptions for its customers and as a way to further compensate its customers, the telecom giant said that customers on the MTN network have received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12noon and 7pm on Saturday, 16th October 2021.
“While we can’t give you back the time you lost last Saturday, we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 10 am and 3 pm yesterday. We hope it shows how much we value our customers.
“You truly are our most important focus. We all have challenges, each and every one of us – young or old, personally or professionally. What matters is how we respond. With you by our side, we will continue to improve and grow. Thank you for all your support. Thank you for walking with us over the last 20 years. We look forward to the next 20 and more with you,” Toriola stated.
breaking
Terrorists likely to attack Nigeria – UK Government lists 12 states its citizens should avoid
The United Kingdom government in Nigeria has said terrorists are likely to carry out more attacks in Nigeria, while listing out more than 12 states which its citizens in Nigeria should avoid or be prepared for a high risk of kidnapping and other crimes.
In a statement published on its website on Friday, the government also urged its citizens to monitor the local media for information on possible protests in different parts of the country.
“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Most attacks are conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and occur in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East,” the UK government said.
The statement further reads, “Events to mark the one year anniversary of #EndSARS protests are likely to take place nationally, week commencing 18 October.
“There may be protests and a heightened security presence in major cities such as Lagos and Abuja. In parallel, the high profile trial date of a separatist leader is also scheduled for 21 October in Abuja.
“There may be additional protests and a heightened security presence in Abuja and in the South-East for this reason. In all areas affected, you should monitor local media, and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.
“From 3 September 2021, the Nigerian Commission mandated for all telecommunication operators in Nigeria to stop extending services to Zamfara State.
”This includes a suspension of all mobile telecommunications including WiFi. A number of other state governments, including Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger have also implemented a partial shutdown of telecom services.
“Since 9 August, there has been an increase in protests and demonstrations in the South-East region of Nigeria. Protests, including “Stay at Home” protests, are likely during October in the South East region.
“There have been reports of violence during Stay at Home protests previously. You should monitor local media, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings and follow any instructions from local police and security forces.
“There have been a number of attacks and targeted killings in the South East and South-South regions of Nigeria, including in the states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo and Ebonyi.
“Some of these attacks have been on isolated roads and in remote locations, but there is a chance that they could occur in metropolitan areas. There is also a heightened risk of indiscriminate attacks on police and security infrastructure, which may inadvertently affect bystanders.
”A number of states have imposed curfews. Travellers to these regions are advised to exercise caution if travelling in remote areas at night and follow local news and information outlets for further information, including on local curfews.
”During October 2020, there were a number of large-scale protests (known as #EndSARS protests) in Abuja, Lagos and other locations across Nigeria. Strikes over workers’ rights in Kaduna State started on 17 May 2021. Protests have occurred and disruptions to transport and utilities have been reported. See Safety and Security.
”The terrorist groups have previously shown intent and capability to conduct kidnaps in Nigeria. Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, are likely targets for kidnap. Humanitarian hubs and humanitarian workers have been targeted during attacks in the North East, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020.
”There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. Further attacks are likely. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists.
”You should avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people. See Terrorism.
“The al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jamaat al Ansar al Muslimeen fi Bilad al Sudan, better known as Ansaru, claims to have killed at least 6 people, kidnapped dozens, and destroyed several vehicles during an ambush along the Kaduna-Zaira highway in Kaduna State in mid-January 2020.
“If you decide to travel to Kaduna State, you should avoid regular patterns of travel or movement, and aim to only travel during daylight hours.
“There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism and could be carried out for ideological, financial or political gain. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the risk of kidnap increases after dark.
”As well as in North-East Nigeria, extremist groups operate in some northern and middle belt states including Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger and the Adamawa States. If you’re working or travelling in these States then you should be aware of the risk of terrorist kidnapping. See Terrorist kidnaps and Criminal kidnaps
“Before considering travel to areas to which the FCDO advise against all or all but essential travel you should take professional security advice. Be vigilant at all times and keep others informed of your travel plans. If you’re working in Nigeria you should follow your employer’s security advice, make sure your accommodation is secure and review your security measures regularly.”
Latest News
- Chelsea set new EPL record after beating Brentford
- Months after resigning, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal remains Commissioner on Lagos State website
- Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
- MTN Nigeria compensates subscribers for network downtime
- Pandora Papers: EFCC summons Peter Obi
Trending
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
-
NEWS1 day ago
Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Lagos APC releases list of consensus executive members
-
NEWS2 days ago
#EndSARS memorial: NEC asks organisers to reconsider planned protest
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Lagos APC: Lagos4Lagos releases parallel lists of nominees for congress
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Interesting facts about alcohol
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man Utd comeback
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Nkechi Blessing slumps at ongoing mother’s burial (video)