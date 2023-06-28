There was Pandemonium at the Osogbo Eid ground on Wednesday when security details attached to the Governor Ademola Adeleke attempted to arrest some prominent Muslim leaders at the venue

Chaos erupted when a group of hoodlums, allegedly led by prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), forcefully took control of the Governor’s designated area at the eid ground.

This resulted in a violent altercation with members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC supporters according to eyewitnessesunleashed a brutal assault on the Governor’s entourage and loyal PDP supporters.

The swift intervention of security personnel managed to contain the situation and prevent further harm.

‘’Armed thugs were seen with top weapons. On two occasions, the Governor could not access the prayer point. Top Osogbo PDP leaders were molested and beat up,” a witness said.

” The Governor escapes the scene as at the time of filling this report without getting hurt.’’

It was learnt that it was after the governor left that some security personnel attached to him tried to arrest the Grand Imam of Osun State, Baba Animashaun, the Aare Musulumi of Yoruba Land, Baba Tunde Badmus and other leaders

More to follow