Palestinian money exchange shops raided by Israeli troops in West Bank

Israeli soldiers have raided several money exchange premises in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank, seizing millions of shekels.

Israel claims the businesses are providing funds to groups like Hamas, a proscribed terror organisation in many Western nations.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that troops “arrested several of [the exchange] owners, and seized money from their safes after blowing them open”.

The Israeli military said: “During the operation, terrorist funds were found and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated.”

At least one person was killed and 14 others were wounded during raids in Ramallah, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The UN has warned that the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank is rapidly deteriorating.