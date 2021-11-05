NEWS
Pakistani government petitioned over activities of its embassy in Nigeria
The Pakistani Government has been petitioned over an alleged failure of its High Commission to foster economic relationship with Nigeria.
The Director, Peel Aston Global, Khomeinizadeh Bukhari, in his petition to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Qureshi, dated October 26, 2021, alleged that the mission was obstructing investments in Nigeria and asked Islamabad to audit the activities of the High Commission in Nigeria.
The British-Pakistani citizen said he had reached out to the High Commissioner, Maj-Gen. Muhammad Tayab Azam (rtd), to assist in promoting Pakistan but without success.
The petition reads in part: “I am highly disappointed in the nonchalant way the Pakistan High Commission and its administration are performing. They are not interested in building true friendships with Nigeria. Instead, they are on the ground for purely selfish interests.”
Femi Adesina on why he stopped attending a church: “Pastor criticised Buhari too much”
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he stopped attending a branch of a church in Abuja because the pastor was always attacking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
Adesina said this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’, which was written in support of a statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.
Although Adesina did not mention which church he stopped attending, his public profile states that he is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church where he was ordained a pastor and has attended since 1988.
In the article, the President’s spokesman said it was unfortunate that some pastors had turned their pulpits to soapboxes upon which they spew hatred.
He wrote, “I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it.
“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”
Adesina said after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued, the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President in subsequent service.
The President’s aide, however, praised Kumuyi for saying last week that Christians should not “disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges”.
He stated that while a former Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, was within his rights to be angry over the state of the country, it must be noted that the Buhari regime was doing a lot to change the nation’s fortunes.
Adesina said there were some men of God who predicted that Buhari would lose the 2019 election but it turned out to be a fake prophecy.
“Irrespective of the titles they bear, I hear bishops, apostles, prophets, pastors, evangelists, cursing the government, and issuing doomsday notices. One even said publicly that the Buhari administration was over, before the 2019 elections. But the man won handsomely, and that preacher still struts and frets on the pulpit every week, not repenting in sackcloth and ashes,” said Adesina.
He noted that during the #EndSARS protests of 2020, some pastors came out to support the youths who were protesting but they quickly recoiled into their shells when the protests got out of hand.
Adesina added, “Pastor Kumuyi also says if you are a true believer in Christ, you wouldn’t go on the rampage, destroying government property… But that was not what we saw in the country in October last year. The country was almost burned down under the subterfuge of EndSARS.
“And sadly, they were encouraged by pastors and preachers, who simply hate the fact that a Fulani man is their President. Many of them are on record as having encouraged the protesters, till things went ugly, turned awry. And the pastors vanished into the thin air. Not a word of caution or restraint as the cities were burning, and policemen were being killed, and even eaten up.”
Southeast governors to meet Buhari on Kanu’s release
Southeast governors plan to meet with the Federal government to discuss issues bothering Igbo youths and the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
They also said they were working with security agencies to protect lives and property in the region.
The governors added that they were in talks with some groups responsible for the spate of sit-at-home orders in the Southeast.
Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum Dave Umahi of Ebonyi Stated stated this on Thursday.
Umahi added that the governors were aware that the insecurity in the Southeast had gone beyond IPOB with “cultists, armed robbers, and kidnappers” using the group’s name to kill innocent persons.
The governor said: “We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of Southeast to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.
“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in Southeast and allow Southeast leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security, and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.”
The governors lauded Ohaneze Ndigbo “for the good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions to all the issues raised by our young children.”
They added that they were studying the reports by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elders, and leaders of the various Southeast states on how to restore peace to the region.
“Very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government on these issues, including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated,” the governors stated.
Fed Govt restricts issuance of visas to expatriates
Expatriates whose skills are readily available in Nigeria will no longer be granted entry visas to Nigeria.
The ban is one of the key points of Executive Order No. 5 being implemented by the Federal Government under the watch of the office of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The “no-visa” order, according to the government, is aimed at placing Nigerian professionals at the centre of the nation’s economy.
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the inauguration of the technical consultative committee of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for the Executive Order in Abuja yesterday.
Onu explained that with the commencement of action on the “revolutionary document” yesterday, indigenous professionals and firms would be the pivot of the design and execution of projects involving national security.
The document or Order reads in part: “Procuring entities are to give preference to Nigerian companies and firms when awarding contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007.
“Hence, indigenous firms will have the opportunity to participate fully in national development through the award of contracts as well as appointment as consultants.
“It should be noted that the age of a firm will not be an obstacle to securing a contract, so long as it is legally registered and possesses requisite qualification and experience.
The Federal Government will henceforth place a premium on the use of indigenous professionals and firms in the design and execution of projects involving national security.
“Foreign experts would only be engaged on condition that such expertise is not available in Nigeria, and when engaged, Nigerian professionals would be attached to understudy them. “Also, all MDAs(Ministries, Departments, and Agencies) are expected to take steps to encourage indigenous professionals in the Diaspora to return home and use their expertise to develop Nigeria.
“MDAs shall engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design, and execution of national security projects.
“Consideration shall only be given to a foreign professional, where it is certified by the appropriate authority that such expertise is not available in Nigeria.
“The Ministry of Interior shall desist from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are available in Nigeria. The Federal Government shall introduce Margin of Preference in National Competitive Bidding in contracts, in the evaluation of tenders, from indigenous suppliers of goods manufactured locally over foreign goods.
“MDAs shall ensure that any professional practicing in Nigeria must be duly registered with the appropriate regulatory body in the country.
“MDAs shall ensure that for all consultancy contracts awarded to foreign companies, engineering drawings, necessary calculations, design, etc., are made available to their corresponding Nigerian partners in the English Language.
“It is essential that arrangements are made to work with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as partners towards local production of needed materials. Suppliers and contractors under national competitive bidding process shall disclose local material (processed or unprocessed), where available and needed for the execution of the project.”
Onu explained that “the Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council with President Buhari as Chairman, will oversee general implementation of the Order, while the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order 5 (SITOPEO-5), domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation will serve as the Secretariat.
The minister added: “The Presidential Executive Order 5 is not only a revolutionary document, but it is also interventionist in nature, designed by the present administration of President Buhari to place Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers at the centre of the Nigerian economy. “
