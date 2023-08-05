Pakistan ex-PM Khan given three-year jail sentence

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan given three-year jail sentence over corruption allegations he denies.

A court in Islamabad found him guilty of not declaring money he had earned from selling state gifts.

Mr Khan’s team says he will appeal against the decision.

Khan was not present for the hearing at the Islamabad High Court, and the judge ordered his immediate arrest. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested at his home after police descended on his residence in Lahore.

Khan is facing over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year – charges he says are politically motivated. Khan’s legal team said they would be filing an immediate appeal.

‘It’s important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments,’ a member of the team said.

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Khan denies any wrongdoing.

The former Pakistan PM is accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees.