Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed were involved in a hilarious conversation regarding an outing after the end of day’s play during the ongoing warm-up match against Australia’s Prime Minister XI in Canberra. In a conversation captured on the stump mic, the trio can be heard talking about the outing plan in the middle of the match which ends with Babar breaking down in laughter. “Hum time se ready ho jayenge gaye (We’ll get ready on time),” Masood said. “Ap time peye aa jana, aap log 3 log log honge na (Please come on time, you’ll be three guys, right?,” Sarfaraz said. “Aa teeeja kera aa gaya (Where did the third one came from?),” Babar remarked leaving all of them in splits.

Meanwhile, in the match, Cameron Bancroft hit 53 and Marcus Harris 49 against Pakistan in their quest to become Australia’s new Test opener, but neither was able to push on and make a big score.

They helped the Prime Minister’s XI reach 149-2 at stumps in Canberra to trail by 242 in Pakistan’s only warm-up match before the three-Test series starting in Perth next week.

Yay Ghumnay ka plan pitch pr kr rahay , Bobby#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/B1cqM61COY — Ying u (@yingu121) December 7, 2023

The visitors declared at 391-9 after captain Shan Masood completed a double century, having resumed day two of the four-day game at Manuka Oval on 156, smashing 14 fours and six in his 201 not out.

South Australian quick Jordan Buckingham took 5-80.

Billed as a “bat-off” to replace David Warner, Bancroft and Harris got the nod to open ahead of Matt Renshaw, who is also a contender to fill the void left by the veteran when he retires.

Warner has indicated he plans to quit the longer format after the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January, his home venue.

Bancroft, best known for his role in the notorious “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal in 2018, was patient in building a half-century before he was trapped lbw by Khurram Shahzad.

Harris, who has been in and around the Test side since his debut in 2018, fell short of his 50 when caught by Shahzad at mid-off from the spin of Abrar Ahmed.

Renshaw was not out 18 and Cameron Green was unbeaten on 19.

(With AFP inputs)