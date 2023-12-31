



Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has teased at that rematch with his old rival Floyd Mayweather Jr could be in the works for 2024. The Filipino star lost their famous ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015 but seems ready to settle old scores nearly nine years later.

Pacquiao, who retired in 2021 after a dazzling career, is the only boxer to win world titles in eight different divisions. With a record of 62-8-2, 39 KOs, he became one of the most profitable sports stars during his 26-year professional career. His fight with Mayweather remains the highest earning in history, smashing previous pay-per-view records and making both fighters incredibly wealthy. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Mayweather’s net worth is £353million after earning £941million in his career, while Pacquiao has a net worth of £172million afterearning £350million in the ring. Despite his success, Pacquiao was unable to defeat the then undefeated American superstar, losing by unanimous points decision. However, it seems their shared past could be revisited, with Pacquiao suggesting they might face each other again next year.

At RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event in Japan, he told the crowd: “I will see you here in Japan again, for a big fight. Floyd Mayweather, I thought you wouldn’t want me to say that. I am excited for that. Thank you for always supporting RIZIN promotions.” There have been whispers for a while now that the two might step into the ring once more, especially as both have recently participated in exhibition matches. However, Mayweather has previously dismissed such suggestions and has yet to respond to this latest claim from his old adversary. In a past chat with Boxing UK, he seemed to imply that their rivalry was settled back in 2015. He confessed: “We had a chance to do it when it really counted, for all the marbles. I was able to go out there and generate crazy numbers.

“We had a chance to do it and you know what the result was, he continued as he fired a barbed message the way of his former opponent, saying: ” he continued, firing a pointed message at his former opponent: “I’ll tell Manny Pacquiao to be the best you can be at whatever you’re doing.” “These exhibitions keep me motivated to say in shape. I go to the boxing gym regularly and help young fighters, give them pointers. I help put them in the position to be the next Floyd Mayweather, the next Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather Jr added: “I’m looking for up and coming talent and pushing them to be great. If I was taking brutal punishment I couldn’t do it anymore. My career was great because of my defence. My faculties were important to me. I retired from the sport and I didn’t let the sport retire me.”





Source link