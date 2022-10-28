Pablo Mari faces surgery after knife attack but wants to play on Monday

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari is undergoing surgery on Friday after being attacked with a knife in Milan, but the defender wants to be playing again as soon as Monday, says Monza president Adriano Galliani.

One man was killed with five more injured in the attack at the Assago shopping centre, with Mari stabbed in the back but fortunately avoiding serious injury.

Galliani explained on Thursday night: ‘I’ve spoken to Pablo, he’s conscious. He told me about this incredible incident. He had his son in a trolley and his wife next to him. He didn’t notice anything.

‘He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal’s knife. I imagine he was saved by his height, because he was struck on the shoulder.

‘Unfortunately he also saw the criminal stab someone in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing.’

On how the 29-year-old is doing mentally, Galliani added: ‘I thought he was doing pretty well but I’m not a doctor, so I can’t say too much.

‘Pablo is so strong, he said he’ll be playing on Monday evening.’

Mari, despite avoiding serious injury, is going into surgery on Friday to reduce muscle damage on his back.

Mari has started eight Serie A games for Monza this season, scoring one goal in a win over Spezia earlier this month.

Arsenal were playing PSV in the Europa League on Thursday night when the news broke and manager Mikel Arteta reacted after the match, saying: ‘I just found out, I know [technical director] Edu has been in touch with his family… he’s in hospital, he seems to be OK. Hopefully he’s OK.’

A supermarket worker in his 30s was the man killed in the horrific attack in Milan, with four other victims taken to hospital and one not requiring hospital treatment, reports Sky Italy.