Ozzy Osbourne shares health update in post-surgery interview

Ozzy Osbourne shared a positive update on his health in his first TV interview since undergoing a “life-altering” operation.

“Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably,” the former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

Ozzy explained that he “can hold [his] head up” these days, whereas he tended to hunch over before heading to the operating room in June.

“These metal plates were working their way out,” his wife, Sharon Osbourne, explained. “The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days.”

Before Ozzy went to the hospital, Sharon called his operation “major” and said it would “determine the rest of his life.”









Sharon Osbourne called her husband’s health issues “soul-destroying.”

But on “GMA,” the former “The Talk” co-host, 69, joked that her husband is “a pain in the butt,” adding, “I mean, everything from heartbreaking to soul-destroying to joys of him getting better.”

Ozzy, who performed last month for the first time since his surgery, added that he still has mobility issues.







“I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go, and I tire easily, but I’m well,” he said. “My family have been absolutely wonderful while I’ve been laid up.”

The “Crazy Train” singer has faced a myriad of health issues including sustaining neck injuries after a 2003 quad biking accident and a 2019 fall that hurt his back.

Ozzy was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he told The Observer last month. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

As a result of the brain disorder, the rock star shared that he was put on antidepressants after reaching “a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be.”

“Without my Sharon, I’d be f–king gone,” he explained of his wife of 40 years. “We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it.”