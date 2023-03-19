Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, has been re-elected to represent Ibarapa East State Constituency in the Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Prof. John Oladeji, who announced the result of the election on Sunday in Ibadan, said Ogundoyin of the PDP scored 10,039 votes to defeat 12 other candidates.

He said that the APC candidate, Aderounmu Adeolu, got 7,111 votes while the Accord Party candidate, Oladeni Tunde scored 2,724 votes.

“Ogundoyin having scored the highest number of votes in the Ibarapa East State Constituency election is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Oladeji said.

In his reaction, the Speaker expressed appreciation to people in the constituency for re-electing him.

“Our people have spoken with their votes. It is their victory, it is their decision.

“The people of Ibarapa East state constituency have given us their mandate once again hence I am overwhelmed and happy.

“This is God’s doing and it is marvelous in my sight. To the Lord be the glory,” he said.

The Speaker added that voters have again demonstrated their love for him, Gov. Seyi Makinde, and the Peoples Democratic Party through their massive votes

“This is a great sacrifice from our people. It is another trust bestowed on us by our people and the party and we shall again hold and see it as sacred,” he said.

Ogundoyin said that this would be his third term as member of Oyo State House of Assembly.

“I’m humbled and honoured as another opportunity has come for me to serve my people and bring more development and infrastructure to them.

“I won election in 2015, 2019 and it is another success story in 2023.

“My mission is to continue to give quality representation to my constituency such that will make life easier and meaningful for them,” Ogundoyin said.