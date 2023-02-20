Oyo SDP guber candidate, Lana denies stepping down for Makinde

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Oyo state, Mr. Michael Folorunso Lana has denied stepping down for Governor Seyi Makinde.

Lana, a former commissioner for justice and Attorney General in the state, made this disclosure on Sunday.

Some individuals who claimed to be members of SDP had on Saturday said the party had adopted Makinde as its candidate for the 2023 election.

Those who spoke are Chief Bolaji Ayorinde and Mr. Adewwole Adeshina. They maintained that they had also adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party.

Lana has, however, denied such adoption.

He said that he is contesting on the platform of SDP, stating that Adeshina, who claimed to be National Deputy Secretary of the party, is not a member of the party.

Lana, in a statement on Sunday, said that all candidates of the party for the forthcoming elections are intact.

He described the rumour of adopting Makinde as fake news.

Lana said, “Let the public also ask Engr Adewole whether the name of Chief Ayorinde, SAN, was the name published by INEC as the SDP’s candidate for Oyo State or he has not woken up from his slumber to realise that Chief Ayorinde was only the party’s candidate in 2019 and not for 2023 election”.

