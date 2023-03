The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo state, Barr. Micheal Lana has has stepped down for Governor Seyi Makinde.

Lana made this official during a press conference on Tuesday.

Lana, a former commissioner for justice and Attorney General in the state said he decided to step down for Makinde to continue the good works he started.

Lana had earlier denied stepping down for Makinde

More details coming later