Oyo: Makinde appoints Omolewa Park Management System Chairman

Sunday, June 4, 2023
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as Chairman, Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Makinde announced the appointment on Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The PMS was dissolved a few weeks ago.

Makinde has, however, announced the appointment of Omolewa who had earlier served as Secretary of the PMS.

The governor also named Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal as the secretary of the PMS.

He said that the appointment was part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.

“Oyo State Government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal is to serve as the secretary”.

 

Probe Missing $2.1Billion, N3.1Trillion Subsidy Payments, Unremitted Funds By Nigerian Petroleum Company, NNPC Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells President Tinubu
