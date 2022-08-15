POLITICS
Oyo Guber Ticket: APC lambasts Adelabu for linking his loss to Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lambasted its chieftain Adebayo Adelabu over his comment on the Oyo 2023 governorship ticket.
A statement by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka said though the outburst is understandable, it is totally misleading.
While featuring on a radio programme, Adelabu alleged that he was robbed of the party’s ticket because of his relationship with APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.
The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) claimed that five Senators and other chieftains were involved in a conspiracy against him.
He listed Senate President Ahmed Lawan, National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Oyo APC, and the standard bearer Teslim Folarin.
In reply, Morka noted that the fate of Adelabu, the flagbearer of the party in the 2019 election, was decided by the delegates and by no one else.
APC said the politician was expected to explore and exhaust internal remedial mechanisms or seek legal redress for his dissatisfaction regarding the primaries.
“Having decamped to another political party, rather than concentrate on his lacklustre gubernatorial project, Chief Adelabu has busied himself with making wild and baseless allegations against some national leaders and chieftains of the APC.
“While wishing Adelabu well in his new political voyage, we advise that he desists from vilifying and maligning respected chieftains and national officers of our great party”, the statement added.
APC lambasts Adelabu for saying he lost Oyo guber ticket over Tinubu
POLITICS
PDP crisis: I was elected for 4-year tenure, I’ve not resign – Ayu insists
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu said contrary to stories in some sections of the media, he has not resigned.
The stories claimed that Ayu had resigned and allegedly gave his purported resignation letter to ex-Senate President David Mark.
Ayu, who said his attention was drawn to sponsored stories in the news media today, stressed that he was elected for a single 4-year tenure.
PDP National Chairman in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Communication), Simon Imobo-Tswam, Monday described the story as false, baseless, reckless, inaccurate, and a complete work of fiction.
“If there is such a resignation, it exists only in the imagination of those who have made themselves available for hatchet jobs, ” he noted.
He said if for any reason he had resigned, in line with Section 45 (i and ii) of the party’s constitution he would give his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North); not Sen. Mark.
The statement partly read, “So, where does Distinguished Sen. David Mark come in here, being that he is not even a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)? It appears that those who have been procured to blackmail the national chairman out of office are not even aware of what the party’s constitution says about the matter.
“We are shocked that such reckless, vicious, mischievous and fabricated falsehood can find prime space in the mainstream media.
“But even more shocking is the fact that otherwise, respected media houses have made themselves easy platforms for unscrupulous people to peddle falsehood and run smear campaigns, once the fee is right.
“But the fact remains that those who have been procured to write falsehood against the national chairman and those sponsoring same are investing in expensive illusions”.
The PDP National Chairman said is on a crucial assignment: to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, come February 2023.
“We restate, therefore, that the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years,” Ayu stated.
He appealed to PDP members and the general public to ignore any stories of such, adding that Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman.
POLITICS
INEC displays voters’ register in Lagos
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has displayed the register of newly registered voters.
The electoral umpire called on residents to check the register for respective claims and objections.
Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje issued a statement on Monday through the Public Relations Officer, Adenike Oriowo.
INEC explained that the publication was in tandem with section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022
“This display will be on from Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 20 at the 20 Local Government Area Offices of the Commission in Lagos State,” Agbaje informed.
The official urged registered voters to check for omission, correction and objection regarding information already provided.
The statement said the commission is poised to ensuring a credible voter register for a successful electioneering process early next year.
INEC assured that it was committed to making all votes count so as to consolidate the country’s democracy.
The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ended on July 31. Applicants are expected to receive their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) before February 2023.
POLITICS
Osun fixes council election for October 15
The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has fixed the Local Government elections in the state for October 15, 2022.
The Chairman of the Commission, Segun Oladitan, disclosed this on Monday during a press conference at the OSSIEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.
Oladitan said he was aware of the suit challenging the conduct of the polls before the exit of the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in November but noted that any individual or party who is displeased should allow the court to do its duties.
He said the mode of the election would be presidential where there would be elections for the office of the chairman and that of the secretary separately, unlike what was obtainable in the parliamentary system which was hitherto in operation in the state.
Explaining why the election was not conducted since the Commission was created in 2020, Oladitan blamed “court litigations, COVID-19 pandemic, End-SARS saga and necessary enabling Law.”
Oladitan said the Commission had been making necessary contacts with relevant stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of local government elections.
“The State House of Assembly had recently enacted Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2022 which had been duly assented to by the Governor. To date, all the inhibiting factors and circumstances have been ameliorated, thereby making the coast very clear for the Commission to conduct Local Government Elections. All previous laws on Local Government Elections in the State had been repealed.
“In accordance with the Oath which we Members of the Commission took we shall ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible. We, therefore, seek for the support of you the Fourth Estate of the realm is giving balanced, fair and impartial reportage of our activities before, during and after the elections,” he added.
Latest News
- Chelsea news: Anthony Gordon makes stance clear as Blues suffer another summer setback
- PDP crisis: I was elected for 4-year tenure, I’ve not resign – Ayu insists
- Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
- INEC displays voters’ register in Lagos
- Kenya election: ‘It’s good news for the church’ – Apostle Suleman congratulates Ruto
Trending
-
NEWS23 hours ago
140 Days after, Nigeria loses N3bn on suspended Kaduna-Abuja train service
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP crisis: Party govs move to reconcile Atiku, Wike
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian seen for the first time since Pete Davidson split
-
SPORTS20 hours ago
Real Madrid’s ex-defender, Carlos suffers stroke
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Priest, seminarian abducted near military checkpoint, N50m demanded
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
External reserves sustains downward trend, sheds $337m in 2wks
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, appoints new commissioners