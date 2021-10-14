Oyo Govt is recruiting for vacancies in hospitals (SEE HOW TO APPLY)

The vacancies being advertised included Nursing Officer, Health Technician, Medical Laboratory Technologist among others.

Interested applicants are advised to check appropriate qualification(s) or certification(s) as applicable to each chosen job opening.

Below are the available positions, their respective descriptions and requirements.

Available Positions:

Nursing Officer:

Candidate must possess a recognized:

(a) Bachelor of Science in Nursing

(b) Registration with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)

Staff Nurse (Health):

Candidate must possess dual qualifications:

(a) NRN or NRM

(b) Health Visitors Certificate

Staff Nurse (Midwife II):

Candidate must possess a recognized:

(a) Student Nurse/Student Midwife with NRN/NRM

(b) Registration with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)

Environmental Health Officer:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b)Environmental Health Science Degree (EHS-BS)

Health Technician:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Health Technician Certificate (HT. Cert)

Community Health Officer (CHO):

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b)A Degree or Diploma in Community Health

(c) Registration with Community Health Practioner Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN)

Community Health Extension Worker (CHEW):

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) A Three-Year Degree or Diploma in Community Health

(c) Registration with Community Health Practioner Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN)

Junior Community Health Extension Worker (JCHEW):

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) National Certificate for Health Assistant Cadre

Medical (Science) Laboratory Technologist:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) National Diploma from the Institute of MLT obtained after four years course

(c) A Degree or Higher National Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology

(d) Associate Membership of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technologist of Nigeria (AIMLT).

Medical Record Technician:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Associate Membership of Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators

(c) Certificate of Registration of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technology Technician Cadres.

(d) Associate Membership of the Association of Medical Record Technicians.

Pharmacy Technician In-Training:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Certificate for Pharmacy Technician (CPhT)

(c) Licence to Practice.

Health Attendant:

Candidate must possess:

(a) First School Leaving Certificate or its equivalents

Medical Officer:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) MBBS

(c) NYSC or Certificate of Exception

Nutritionist:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) A Degree or Higher National Diploma (or other equivalents) in Medical or appropriate Natural Science and Food Science Technology.

Medical Laboratory Technician:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Three years training certificate in a recognized institution.

Motor Driver (Ambulance):

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Valid Drivers’ Licence

(c) Grade III Trade Test

Electrical Electronics Engineer:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) An Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering.

Security/WatchMan:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE (Science Subjects will be an added advantage)

(b) Evidence of Training with Nigerian Police Force or Any Discipline Service.

Community Health Influential & Promotional Service:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE(Science Subjects will be an added advantage).

Pharmacist:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Degree in Pharmacy or equivalent qualification registrable by the Pharmacist Board of Nigeria.

Health Educator:

Candidate must possess:

(a) Minimum of Five Credits in Science Subjects including English Language and Mathematics in WASSCE/GCE/SSCE

(b) Dual qualifications of NRM and Health Visitors’ Certificate;

(c) OR a Degree in Health Education.

