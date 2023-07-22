There are indications either a former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, or the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Ajibola Basiru, may replace Senator Iyiola Omisre as the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyetola visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. Although President Bola Tinubu was absent at the villa, as he was attending the graduation of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Jaji, Kaduna State, he was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The former governor, who was earlier sighted at the mosque in the villa, was said to have had a closed door meeting with the VP.

The development came two days after news filtered in that Tinubu and APC governors had settled for former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as APC national chairman.

Adamu and Omisore had resigned their appointment earlier in the week.

Although sources within the presidency stated that the former Osun governor was unwilling to consider the offer because of his 2026 governorship ambition, he was consequently persuaded to accept it.

The news of Ganduje being considered as the anointed candidate of the president and APC governors for the position of national chairman has been trending in the last two days.