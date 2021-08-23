Oyedepo bans youths from entering Living Faith with earphones

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has banned youths with earphones from entering the church as they are not ready to hear God’s words.

Oyedepo said they should go somewhere else, as the church would not tolerate youths who are not ready to listen to the words of God.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Oyedepo lamented that “We live in a very rowdy time. Young generation, please listen to me: all these things you plug in your ear is to block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.

“No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets: noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.

“We had a situation in South Korea, I saw it in one publication. Now 10,000 Churches were said to close down within 10 years, an average of 1,000 Churches per year. Why? Children, young people will sit down in Church (with earphones): don’t hear nothing Sir.

“In fact Service would end, we were told and they won’t know until they look around and see there is nobody around. Then they will leave. It is as terrible as that. The devil wants to destroy the fate of the future generation. Very soon, he wants to wipe away the Bible hard copy from your hand so you can be browsing nonsense even in Church. Nonsense in Church,” he lamented.



According to Oyedepo, “you will think they are writing what you are saying? No. I was in the Church 1976 and the Priest was reading from John 6:48-58, as if I was hearing from Jesus. Church has power. “I am that Bread of life” – as if I was on that mountain where Jesus was teaching.

“I knew this Priest, he wasn’t spiritual, but God can use an Ass to communicate the truth, to those whose hearts are opened. That was the first place in my life and I read John, (in) the first one month I got saved: Matthew, Mark, John. I was eating it, but it was the first day I understood it. It was a lesson, not a preaching.”

He added: “I know they don’t do that here because CCU (Crowd Control Unit) is here, you plug something in your ears, while you are in Church? Never. Go somewhere else. Never, you sit down tight, hear the Word or stay on the road. Life is about discipline. I started understanding the Word from the age of 16. I was responding accordingly.

You are getting too old. Children will stay on nonsense device morning till night and we watch it. No one will weep over their children.”