NEWS
Oyedepo bans youths from entering Living Faith with earphones
Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has banned youths with earphones from entering the church as they are not ready to hear God’s words.
Oyedepo said they should go somewhere else, as the church would not tolerate youths who are not ready to listen to the words of God.
Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Oyedepo lamented that “We live in a very rowdy time. Young generation, please listen to me: all these things you plug in your ear is to block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.
“No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets: noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.
“We had a situation in South Korea, I saw it in one publication. Now 10,000 Churches were said to close down within 10 years, an average of 1,000 Churches per year. Why? Children, young people will sit down in Church (with earphones): don’t hear nothing Sir.
“In fact Service would end, we were told and they won’t know until they look around and see there is nobody around. Then they will leave. It is as terrible as that. The devil wants to destroy the fate of the future generation. Very soon, he wants to wipe away the Bible hard copy from your hand so you can be browsing nonsense even in Church. Nonsense in Church,” he lamented.
According to Oyedepo, “you will think they are writing what you are saying? No. I was in the Church 1976 and the Priest was reading from John 6:48-58, as if I was hearing from Jesus. Church has power. “I am that Bread of life” – as if I was on that mountain where Jesus was teaching.
“I knew this Priest, he wasn’t spiritual, but God can use an Ass to communicate the truth, to those whose hearts are opened. That was the first place in my life and I read John, (in) the first one month I got saved: Matthew, Mark, John. I was eating it, but it was the first day I understood it. It was a lesson, not a preaching.”
He added: “I know they don’t do that here because CCU (Crowd Control Unit) is here, you plug something in your ears, while you are in Church? Never. Go somewhere else. Never, you sit down tight, hear the Word or stay on the road. Life is about discipline. I started understanding the Word from the age of 16. I was responding accordingly.
You are getting too old. Children will stay on nonsense device morning till night and we watch it. No one will weep over their children.”
NEWS
5 convincing reasons to keep the lights on during sex
A lot of people, maybe including you, hate the idea of having sex with the lights on but we may be able to convince you to keep it on the next time you have sex.
You can see your partner’s expressions
There’s no point in having sex if one party isn’t enjoying it. With the lights on, you’re able to clearly see your partner’s expressions and know what they like and what they want you to do more of. No words needed.
It’s more intimate
Unless of course, the sex is “just sex” for both of you and not being done in a romantic way, keeping the lights on makes things more intimate. You can stare into your partner’s horny eyes and get turned on even more. Eye contact during sex switches things up a notch during sex.
It’s safer
For example, before wearing a condom, you’ll have to check and make sure there are no tears in it. During sex, with the lights on, ladies can also make sure that the guy doesn’t remove it in the middle of the session.
Promotes Body Positivity
For a lot of people, turning on the light during sex is intimidating because they’re not confident about their body type. Turning on the lights means you can both see each other bare; you can see your flaws so clearly and it can be very intimidating the first time. What you should remember is that if this person likes you, they’re not going to see the flaws you see but they’ll appreciate you for being you.
Helps you bond as a couple
Looking at each other whiles having sex creates some kind of intimacy that makes you get goosebumps when you have flashbacks. It’s hard to hide your true feelings and emotions when you’re face to face with someone inside you.
NEWS
Gunmen kill UK-based Nigerian woman who visited her country for mother’s burial
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead a UK-based Nigerian woman, who returned to the country for her mother’s burial, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
She was said to have been killed in the presence of her children.
The victim, Bolanle Aworetan Omojuwa was said to have hosted loved ones at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, to celebrate her late mother’s life.
She, however, decided to visit Oyo State after the funeral reception.
Unfortunately, while travelling with her two children on Thursday, she was shot dead in her car by bandits at the Guru Maharaji village, on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.
Friends and former schoolmates have taken to various platforms to mourn her.
Alumni members of the University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University have also taken to their WhatsApp platform to mourn the deceased, who was one of them.
One of them wrote, “They say we never die, we just change form and continue our existence in another realm. If this is true, I’m sadly mourning you with my tears. It would have been joy to our world if we weren’t cut down. Bola Aworetan (CO99, Pol Sci) came home from the UK to bury her mom last week or so, and same last week, little did we know she won’t return to the UK again to continue her life.
“This most adorable pretty woman was shot dead in her car in front of her children at Guru Maharaji this past Thursday; unwilling forcing her to escort her mum to the great unknown. Your death is too gripping for me. I’m bewildered and I don’t know how to mourn you…”
NEWS
Former First Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi dies at 97
Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of late Nigerian Head of State, Major General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead.
The former First Lady died peacefully Monday morning.
She was 97.
Her husband, and the Supreme Commander of the National Military Government, was killed on July 29, 1966.
Following the death of her husband, Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, never re-married.
