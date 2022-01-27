POLITICS
Oyebanji wins Ekiti APC guber primary election
The former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held on Thursday.
Declaring the result of the poll, which was held in all the 177 wards, the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Muhammed Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa State said Oyebanji scored the highest number of votes to defeat other contestants.
According to him, statistics from the returning officers showed that other contestants scored virtually zero in most wards because they did not participate in the process, having alleged irregularities.
Below are records of what Oyebanji scored in all the councils.
Ado LG – 9,380
Efon LG – 3,047
Ekiti East LG – 5574
Liti West LG – 11,399
Emure – 4,018
Ekiti Southwest – 5,880
Irepodun/ Ifelodun – 4297
Gbonyin – 5690
Ijero – 6,714
Moba – 8,196
Ilejemeje – 3011
Ikere – 5,546
Oye – 9,359
Ikole – 9,619
Ido-Osi – 5,368
Ise-Ekiti – 4048
Registered members – 183560
Accredited members – 107877
Total vote cast – 104983
Bamidele Faparusi – 376
Ojo – 767
Opeyemi Bamidele – 760
Bamisile 400
Oyebanji – 101703
Afolabi – 47
Popoola – 239
Addressing journalists, Baduru appreciated party members for their display of maturity and cooperation which led to the success of the poll.
He noted that the election was transparent and devoid of any manipulation, saying the method for the exercise was reached by all aspirants during a stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday.
He called on the winner to be magnanimous in victory while those who lost should be strong in defeat.
POLITICS
Former Senate President Saraki declares for presidency
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023.
The former Kwara governor made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. He said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.
“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.
“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.
“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!” Saraki is the latest politician to have indicated interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in office next year.
POLITICS
2023 presidency: Miyetti Allah denies backing Tinubu to succeed Buhari
Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has refuted reports that it endorsed ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu for President.
The body said the position of individuals on who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should not be regarded as a general one.
MACBAN National Secretary, Baba Ngelzarma issued a rebuttal on Wednesday.
The scribe stressed that the association respects the ambition of all aspirants and was yet to pitch its tent with any of them.
“The attention of MACBAN headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming that we have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu.
“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate. Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals.
“MACBAN should not in any way be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage,” Ngelzarma said.
On January 10, Tinubu formally informed Buhari of his desire to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.
On Tuesday, the party chapter in Lagos accused opponents of making unsubstantiated claims scuttle the APC leader’s bid.
POLITICS
2023: Obasanjo turns down PDP’s request
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he would never return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying he has retired from partisan politics.
The ex-president, who renounced his membership of the party in 2015, stated this when he received the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and other stakeholders who paid him a visit on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
According to sources, the visit was targeted at returning the former president to the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
But, Obasanjo, while addressing the stakeholders, said he had vowed to remain as a statesman. He, however, said PDP would always be part of his life.
He said, “I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.
“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life.
“Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party. I will continue to be a statesman.”
