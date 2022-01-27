Oyebanji wins Ekiti APC guber primary election

The former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held on Thursday.

Declaring the result of the poll, which was held in all the 177 wards, the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Muhammed Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa State said Oyebanji scored the highest number of votes to defeat other contestants.

According to him, statistics from the returning officers showed that other contestants scored virtually zero in most wards because they did not participate in the process, having alleged irregularities.

Below are records of what Oyebanji scored in all the councils.

Ado LG – 9,380

Efon LG – 3,047

Ekiti East LG – 5574

Liti West LG – 11,399

Emure – 4,018

Ekiti Southwest – 5,880

Irepodun/ Ifelodun – 4297

Gbonyin – 5690

Ijero – 6,714

Moba – 8,196

Ilejemeje – 3011

Ikere – 5,546

Oye – 9,359

Ikole – 9,619

Ido-Osi – 5,368

Ise-Ekiti – 4048

Registered members – 183560

Accredited members – 107877

Total vote cast – 104983

Bamidele Faparusi – 376

Ojo – 767

Opeyemi Bamidele – 760

Bamisile 400

Oyebanji – 101703

Afolabi – 47

Popoola – 239

Addressing journalists, Baduru appreciated party members for their display of maturity and cooperation which led to the success of the poll.

He noted that the election was transparent and devoid of any manipulation, saying the method for the exercise was reached by all aspirants during a stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday.

He called on the winner to be magnanimous in victory while those who lost should be strong in defeat.