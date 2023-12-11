Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeNEWSOyebanji warns Ekiti LG chairmen against financial recklessness
NEWS

Oyebanji warns Ekiti LG chairmen against financial recklessness

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has warned newly elected local council chairmen that he will not tolerate financial recklessness and ineptitude.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, issued the warning at Efon Local Government Area, on Monday, while commissioning some projects initiated and completed by the Chairman of the Council, Engr Olabode Adetunji.

Projects commissioned include: 1.2km Ita Iyana-Itamesi road, 245 metres length Irayo road , ALGON comprehensive health centre, New Legislative Building, and solar-powered streetlights.

Addressing the community, Oyebanji, saluted the council leadership for delivering democracy dividends to the people.

“Let me assure you that the incoming council bosses that will soon assume their respective offices in all our council areas will be made to sustain the tempo of development already ushered in by the present occupants of the seats.

“This government won’t allow any laxity that can derail the focus to make our local governments more functional in Ekiti. I congratulate those who were elected in the just concluded election for their victories. God will help them to succeed.

The chairman of the council, Adetunji, commended the governor for allowing the councils unfettered access to their funds.

Previous article
Scarcity of naira notes hits Ibadan as ATMs disappoint bank customers
Next article
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan as advisor
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network