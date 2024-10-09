Oxford named world’s best university again

The University of Oxford has maintained its position as the world’s top-ranked university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year, according to the newly released 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

It was followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and Princeton University, which moved up from sixth to fourth place for 2025.

The University of Cambridge remained in fifth place, unchanged from the previous year, while Stanford University dropped from second to sixth position.

The highest rankings were dominated by institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom, which shared all of the top 10 spots.

While seven of those were schools from the US, the UK claimed the remaining three, including the top place.

The latest THE World University Rankings featured more than 2,000 universities from 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 performance indicators across five categories, including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry.

The 2025 rankings also showed a shifting global landscape, with many European universities slipping in the ranking while Asian institutions continued to improve their global positions.

