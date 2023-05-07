The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced that over 700 Nigerians evacuated from warring Sudan and airlifted by Max Air and Azman Airline to Nigeria will arrive at 10 am on Sunday (today).

“Max Air and Azman are airborne and are expected to arrive in Abuja at 10 am today, Sunday 7 May 2023 with over 700 passengers.

“Thank you to the NiDCOM, NEMA team, and the Immigration Attaché on frame 4 that has been working with the Nigeria Mission in Egypt and Sudan,” NiDCOM said on its Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, a batch of 131 Nigerian nationals including 124 adults and 7 infants who were evacuated from Port Sudan International Airport arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1:45 pm via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft.

Also, a second batch of 130 Nigerian nationals consisting of 128 females and 2 males who were airlifted from Port Sudan International Airport arrived at the Abuja airport at 3:15 pm via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft on Friday.

The first batch of the evacuees arrived in the country on Wednesday night via Nigerian Military aircraft and Air Peace flight.