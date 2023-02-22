Over 500,000 Nigerians Register On Suspicious Platform Allegedly Giving Out N10,000 To Vote In Saturday’s General Elections

More than 500,000 Nigerians have registered on a suspicious online platform allegedly rolled out to give N10,000 to vote in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The platform created by 1872 ONLINE is captioned “10,000 Naira Campaign Funds for Nigerians….. Vote Bola Tinubu” with a subtitle “10,000 Naira Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Funds.”

SaharaReporters’ efforts to confirm the platform from Tinubu’s campaign team failed as one of Tinubu’s presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, did not answer calls made to his phone nor respond to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

To benefit from the funds, applicants are required to provide details including their first and last name, phone number, local government area, address and country. In the next stage, applicants are required to add their bank account number and select bank name from a dropdown menu, after which, applicants are required to perform some task before getting the funds.

Some commentators, who are believed to be scams, however, confirmed on the platform that they had received the funds.

Speaking in Hausa language, Mohammed Aminat said “Na gode Bola Tinubu da Kashim Shettima da yardar Allah za ku ci zaben nan.” Also, Onaolapo Ademola said, “Adiya Umar Farouq for the 10,000 Naira I got Credited Yesterday please vote for them.” And Abubaka Yaro said, “10,000 Naira Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Funds is real. Thank you! While Hauwa Gidado said, “Don Allah ku zabi Tinubu/Shettima kuma kudin gaskiya ne na samu Credited this today.”

As of the time of reporting, close to 700,000 Nigerians have registered on the platform.