Over 40 vehicles recovered from Matawalle – Zamfara Govt

The Zamfara State Government has broken its silence on the raid on residence of ex-Governor Bello Matawalle.

Daily Trust had reported how policemen stormed the Gusau residence of the former governor on Friday morning.

But hours after the raid, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara said operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and police raided the residences of Matawalle in Gusau and his hometown of Maradun.

The party had accused the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal of witch-hunt, saying the immediate past governor ought to be charged to court if there is any issue against him.

But in a statement on Wednesday evening, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Zamfara Governor, Suleiman Idris, said government’s stolen property were recovered during the operation.

“The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Mohammaed Matawalle.”

“In the early hours of Friday, The Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded.

“The Police acted on a court order and a search warrant was obtained for the operation. Recall that the Zamfara State Government communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and Eight SUVs.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belongs to the people. Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara. Recovering the proceeds of crime and public assets is a critical part of our rescue mission.

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state.”