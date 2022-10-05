Over 142,000 politicians decamp to PDP from APC in Bauchi

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 elections Atiku Abubakar has received over 142,000 decampees from the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in Bauchi.

Atiku visited the state for the first time after emerging as the Flag-bearer of the PDP in the presidential primaries held in Abuja.

He was received by thousands of supporters of the PDP, members of the APC and other political parties in the state who decamped to the PDP at an elaborate event that was held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Township Stadium in Bauchi.

From the Bauchi International Airport, Atiku proceeded to the Emir of Bauchi Palace for a courtesy call before heading to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium where thousands of defectors awaited his presence, including the incumbent Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, former Deputy Governor of the state, Audu Sule Katagum and a governorship Aspirant, Faruk Mustapha who decided to defect to the PDP.

The PDP presidential flag bearer congratulated the decampees for turning a new page in their political career, saying it is a good development that will bring a lot of gains for the PDP in 2023.

” We are here today to celebrate this great achievement in Bauchi state. I can recall the last time I was here, I saw the development the state recorded in all sectors and this stride was achieved under the administration of Bala Mohammed of the PDP”.

“Now you have a government is that is always progressing but you should always have this at the back of your mind that the politics in the North started from Bauchi State, that is why you must not treat Bauchi politics with levity. Today, we recorded another achievement of additional people to the party, but this is not the main campaign, we will still come back again, we came solely to receive our brethren who decamped from the APC” Atiku said.

In his remarks, the national chairman of the PDP while receiving the decampees, said the Northeast has not yet produced a president but today, God chose Atiku Abubakar who is a son of the Northeast to correct all the challenges bedevilling the nation and unify it.

He assured the decampees of level playing ground, saying that the PDP train is moving forward, hence everybody should come on board.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed assured the PDP Presidential Flag-bearer that the party in the state will support his candidature by going to every nook and crannies to mobilize votes that will count for the PDP.

“Mr Atiku, Bauchi people love you, they like you and they know what you can do, they believe in you and they believe in us. We are together as a team, we will mobilize in the PDP way, we will make sure we go to the nook and corners, and we assure you that we are not going to be humiliated. This time, all the people of Bauchi and the Northeast will vote for you and we will make sure that the vote counts”

“This is our time and the time of justice and equity to reverse the ugly trends. The people know you, you have mentored so many people, one of them our son is here, Senator Abdul Ningi. You are a godfather to so many people, so I am assuring you that Bauchi is one, don’t listen to detractors, and mischievous people, we are all behind the PDP and you. We must prove all the doubting Thomas wrong” he said.