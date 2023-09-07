Gabon’s former president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has been released from house arrest and is free to leave the country for medical treatment.

Gabon military spokesperson Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi in a statement read on national television on Wednesday evening said given the former president’s state of health, he may “travel abroad for medical checkups”.

Bongo had been held under house arrest since the August 30 military coup in the country. His government was toppled from power shortly after he was declared the winner of much-criticised elections that would have seen him extend his 14-year rule as president.

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups,” Manfoumbi said.

The statement announcing Bongo’s release from house arrest was signed by General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as Gabon’s new head of state on Monday.

Oligui is a cousin of Bongo, had served as a bodyguard to Bongo’s late father and also headed the country’s republican guard, an elite military unit.

According to AlJazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Dakar, Senegal, Bongo now has the option to leave the country if he decides to do so.

Bongo suffered a stroke five years ago and has not had access to his own doctors, Haque said.

“But for his family, it’s another issue. His wife was held on the fourth floor of the presidential palace with his son Noureddin; all of whom are accused of high treason,” Haque said.

And according to the country’s new strongmen Nguema, they will have to face justice as they have been accused of stealing money from state coffers, Haque added.

After taking an oath of office in the presidential palace on Monday, Oligui said the military had seized control of the country without violence and would return power to the people by organising credible and free elections.

The coup has been welcomed by members of the public in Gabon but has drawn condemnation from the African Union and the international community.