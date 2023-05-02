OurTime Contact Info (Mobile, Contact Form & Snail Mail)

OurTime launched in 2001 as a folks news lesbian singles site, and today it’s extremely well-known senior online dating sites about. It’s an incredible number of customers, loads of positive reviews, numerous achievements stories under its belt, and another very friendly customer service team.

Listed below are three straight ways you’ll contact the OurTime group and have a concern, talk about a concern, or report an insect.

Phone 1-866-727-8920

The OurTime team can be attained Monday through tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central opportunity, therefore does not matter if you’re phoning with an account question, a payment problem, feedback for the site, to report a suspicious user, or anything.

We have now created a visual to give you a few more details about the site:

OurTime.com

Interactions:

Dates and connections

Fit Program:

Lookup by profiles by zip and much more

The Professionals Say:

“OurTime is simply for men and ladies who tend to be 50 or more mature, and it is probably the most well-known dating sites contained in this niche due to the size…”

Whole Assessment »

Browse Complimentary:

View Images Now

Most importantly, it is able to install OurTime into the software Store as well as on Bing Gamble or just subscribe regarding the homepage. In addition, you won’t have to shell out to look at users, receive matches, and flirt, among alternative activities. Besides, OurTime is a sister web site of Match, you learn you can easily use it.

Submit a get in touch with Form

If you skip the contacting window, OurTime is generally contacted 24/7 via their contact form, and you ought to obtain a reply within 2 days. Once more, you’ll be able to deliver this email no real matter what the problem might be.

The support page, that leads you to definitely the contact form, gives you a bunch of options to attempt to resolve your condition as fast as possible and without having to send a contact. For example “How do I hide my personal profile?” “what’s the status of my personal membership?” “we forgot my personal email or password,” and “suits don’t fulfill my requirements.”

Pass a Letter to Dallas, Texas

For those people that like snail mail or should deliver OurTime paperwork (not money!), you have several choices. Particularly, individuals news works OurTime as well as other sites, such as BlackPeopleMeet, and this refers to the company it is in addition crucial to send emails to. There are three mailing tackles you are able to based on your situation:

Forward customer support concerns right here: customer service, PO Box 25472, Dallas TX, 75225.

Give online privacy policy issues here: Privacy Officer, People news, 8750 N Central Expressway Ste 1400, Dallas TX, 75231

Submit Special State Cancellation terms and conditions right here: folks news Inc, Attn: Cancellations, PO package 12627, Dallas TX, 75225

In this instance, kindly look at this crucial notice from folks news: “The following conditions are put into this contract for Arizona, Ca, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, vermont, Ohio, and Wisconsin members: You, the client, may cancel this contract, without punishment or obligation, anytime prior to midnight on the original contract vendor’s next working day following original day of this contract, leaving out Sundays and trips. To cancel this agreement, post or deliver a signed and dated notice which states which you, the customer, tend to be canceling this arrangement, or words of comparable effect.”

Whatever Route You Take, OurTime Can Help

Whenever an issue arises during your OurTime knowledge, you should not be concerned as it’ll get worked out quite quickly. Or even you need to state something you should the team â regardless, they may be really responsive and friendly. You shouldn’t be bashful â go right ahead and call or send a message or letter, and OurTime are going to be truth be told there individually.