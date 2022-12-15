“Our vision no longer aligned” Funke Akindele finally opens up on separation from JJC Skillz

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has finally opened up on her split from her ex-husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 15th, the actress and filmmaker revealed that their vision no longer aligned.

According to her, their dreams and vision of what their marriage should be like no longer aligned.

She added that all efforts ti make it work fell on deaf ears, hence, their decision to split.

“Well, the truth is our dreams and vision of what our marriage should be just no longer aligned. And efforts to make it work all fell on deaf ears, so why hang around”.

Recall that in September, JJC Skillz had given updates on the current relationship between himself and his estranged wife, Funke Akindele.

In an interview, he stated that he and Funke would be together forever, because of the children they have created.

He said, “When it comes to me and my wife, we are together forever when it comes to our children and what we have created.”